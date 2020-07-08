SoCalGas Named a 2019 Leader in Promoting Energy-Efficient Construction by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced its recognition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with an ENERGY STAR Certified Homes Market Leader award for 2019. The award acknowledges SoCalGas' commitment to environmental protection and energy efficient construction. In the last five years, SoCalGas has provided over $8 million in incentives to residential builders for the construction of environmentally-friendly, energy efficient homes. SoCalGas account representatives support builders throughout the construction process and provide each builder with an incentive check upon completion of the project. The award comes as a result of the California ENERGY STAR New Homes Program Marketing Support Bonus SoCalGas offers as part of its California Advanced Homes Program (CAHP). The company also received the ENERGY STAR award in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

"Since 2017, we have been the only investor-owned utility in California to offer the ENERGY STAR bonus as part of our California Advanced Homes Program and are thrilled to receive this award yet again," said Brian Prusnek, director of customer programs and assistance at SoCalGas. "Not only does this award signify our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficient construction, it also demonstrates SoCalGas' commitment to our vision to be the cleanest gas utility in North America."

"The ENERGY STAR program proudly recognizes the efforts of our outstanding partners who have made important contributions to energy-efficient construction and environmental protection. Our 2020 Market Leader Award winners demonstrate a high level of commitment to making ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments available to American consumers. EPA proudly recognizes SoCalGas' efforts as an ENERGY STAR partner," said Jonathan Passe, chief of the ENERGY STAR Residential Branch at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"On behalf of the Building Industry Association of Southern California, I would like to congratulate SoCalGas on its 2020 Energy Star Market Leader Award," said Craig Foster, Executive Vice President at the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC). "SoCalGas has always been a true partner to builders throughout Southern California. In addition to very generous energy efficiency incentives, the green building expertise and level of service provided by the SoCalGas Account Representatives is outstanding. These folks support our builder members every step on the way, from the early design stage through final inspection and delivery of the builder's incentive checks."

SoCalGas saved customers $65.4 million in 2019 on their annual gas bills through SoCalGas' energy efficiency programs. The energy savings is equivalent to removing nearly 293,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and taking more than 63,000 cars off California roads for one year.

SoCalGas continues to be a leader in researching and developing new technologies that improve energy efficiency and protect the environment. Between 2015 and 2019, SoCalGas energy efficiency programs delivered more than 208 million therms in energy savings, enough natural gas usage for 127,000 households a year, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by over 1,100,000 metric tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 238,000 cars from the road annually. These advances have also helped save SoCalGas customers over $229 million in utility bill costs.

SoCalGas' commitment to protecting the environment and reaching California's ambitious climate goals stretches beyond energy efficiency. Last year, SoCalGas announced its vision to become the cleanest natural gas utility in North America by delivering a 21st century energy system that works for all Californians. This system would include replacing 20 percent of the traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. It also has the potential to include several other clean energy strategies such as hydrogen and will provide clean, reliable and affordable energy.

To learn more about SoCalGas and its vision for the21st century energy system, please visit socalgas.com/vision.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest natural gas utility in North America , delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

