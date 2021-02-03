SOCAR Trading Appoints Luc Chevallier to Global Head of Operations

GENEVA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCAR Trading, the Geneva-based global energy trader, has promoted Luc Chevallier to Global Head of Operations with immediate effect. Mr. Chevallier is responsible for SOCAR Trading's Oil and Non-Oil Operations business, including the implementation of new procedures and insurance. He will be part of the Management team working closely with Risk and Compliance departments, ensuring accurate independent reporting and risk management.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO Mariam Almaszade said, "SOCAR Trading has performed extremely well over the last two years, and Luc Chevallier has been an integral part of that success. Not only has our financial performance been very strong, but we have invested considerable time and resources in enhancing our compliance and internal auditing systems. With this experience, Mr. Chevallier is uniquely positioned to oversee our operations as we continue to expand into new markets."

Luc Chevallier said, "I am enormously proud to be appointed Global Head of Operations. With five main trading offices in major international financial hubs, over 200 staff of 31 nationalities, and an expanding presence across the value chain, these are very exciting times for SOCAR Trading and everyone that works here."

Mr. Chevallier joined SOCAR Trading as a Senior Operator in August 2019, managing products and crude operations. His responsibilities included crude oil imports to SOCAR's STAR refinery and crude oil storage in Israel.

After studying economics and then port and shipping management in his native France, Mr. Chevallier started his career as a shipping agent in Dunkirk. Before joining SOCAR Trading, he worked as a Senior Products Shipping Operator for TOTSA Total Oil Trading SA and as a Senior Crude Oil Trading Operator for Mercuria Energy Trading SA in Geneva.

Mr. Chevallier reports to CEO Mariam Almaszade. Emma Kenyon will continue in her capacity as LNG and Gas Operations Manager and will report to Mr. Chevallier.

