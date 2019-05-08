soccerloco Opens New Location In San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 10th soccerloco, a local online and specialty retailer of premium and exclusive soccer gear, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the launch of the company's newest location. Located at 4430 Camino de la Plaza in San Ysidro, the new location reflects a strategic decision to reinforce the bond built by a shared passion for the beautiful game.

"Our newest location at the San Ysidro USA border, continues to connect soccerloco with the region's top young athletes from both sides of the border," said soccerloco founder and CEO John Lococo. "Cross border commerce with all the major brands has always been high on our priority, and this location should work out nicely."

Officials from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to officially welcome the new soccerloco location to the region.

Inside the state of the art new retail location, customers can find the latest products from the world's elite manufacturer's like adidas, Puma, Charly and more, while being surrounded and inspired by the sheer passion and hysterical love of soccer the company has grown over its 22 years of business.

About Lococo Sports

Founded in 1997, Lococo Sports, and the specialty channel at soccerloco, has rapidly grown into the top destination to buy premium soccer shoes, jerseys, apparel and equipment; both online and in-store. The company carries all of soccer's top brands and dominates the competition in offering their customers the best variety of hand-selected soccer gear on the market. In addition to having an online and in-store presence, Lococo Sports is also the owner of SoccerNation, a leading soccer blog covering real time soccer updates and trends. For more information, please visit soccerloco.com or soccernation.com or follow their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

