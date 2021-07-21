SOCi Rounds the First Half of 2021 with Over 100 Percent Growth Year-Over-Year

With fresh capital to scale, SOCi also spent the first half of 2021 building its impressive customer roster of enterprise multi-location brands, franchises, multifamily property management groups, and agencies. Last year amidst unprecedented times, SOCi added 100 new customers. This year, SOCi is on target to surpass its new business goals, already adding sixty-five new customers in the first half including Stanley Steemer, Nekter Juice Bar, and Go Local.

SOCi's continued triple digit year-over-year revenue growth was recognized by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, and placed #101 on the Inc. 5000 Regional California list. This growth can be attributed to SOCi's talented team and the company's commitment to investing in its employees so that they can better support and service its rapidly-growing business.

In the first half of 2021, SOCi launched a dozen new product innovations and enhancements including SOCi Listening, which surfaces online conversations at the national and local level to provide brand protection and fuel business growth. And, just this past month, SOCi became one of the first to offer a new Messenger integration that gives a 360 view of all Instagram Direct Messages and Story Mentions coming into corporate and local social pages. Other notable product improvements include the addition of SMS support to SOCi's SmartBot and several tools that help marketers who manage multiple locations streamline how they respond and engage with consumers through the use of auto generated responses and machine learning.

SOCi's achievements in product development have also been recognized by two of the top peer review networks for B2B Technology companies. Capterra placed SOCi on its shortlist for both review management and brand management. And SOCi was recognized on the Gartner Software Advisor FrontRunners list in Brand Management

Despite the pandemic-era strain on employment, SOCi continues to successfully attract top talent from across the country, including San Diego and Austin, the home of SOCi's headquarters. In just the first six months of 2021, SOCi doubled its number of new hires from the previous year, filling nearly 100 new positions. Among the new crop of "SOCialites" are several key leadership positions including VP of Customer Success, Gene Dowdle; VP of Engineering, Igor Khoroshilov; and VP of Growth Marketing, Jenna Stephenson. SOCi continues to add and retain employees thanks in part to a strong company culture, employee-centered diversity and inclusion programs, and competitive hiring packages. Overall employee satisfaction, industry reputation and company growth have grabbed the attention of many high quality candidates and earned the company places on both Forbes 2021 America's Best Startup Employers and the 2021 Exceptional Workplace award from The Startup Weekly.

"While many companies are struggling to hire and keep staff, we've experienced the opposite," said Andrew Dolled, SOCi's Senior Director of Human Resources. "Proper compensation, an inclusive company culture, and a positive, but challenging work environment is how SOCi attracts, supports, and retains the very best talent."

