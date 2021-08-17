SOCi Secures Coveted Spot on Inc. 5000 Four Years in a Row

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, the leading all-in-one platform built for multi-location marketers, has earned a place on Inc. magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Earning a rank of 1711 with a three-year growth rate of 268 percent, SOCi continued its command as the leader in localized marketing for multi-location enterprise brands throughout 2020. This is SOCi's fourth time on the list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"We are extremely proud of our growth, especially during unprecedented times where SOCi's technology has served as a vital platform for multi-location businesses to attract and engage local audiences across their enterprise," said Afif Khoury, SOCi CEO. "We have an incredibly talented team that values the hard work and innovation needed to drive meaningful business growth through best-in-class localized marketing tools and expertise."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Against the industry and company growth, SOCi continued to invest in advancing its technology and the multi-location SaaS category as a whole through achieving top industry accolades and adding top talent to their growing team.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

This accolade comes on the heels of monumental growth for SOCi, including SOCi's acquisition of Brandify, an Anaheim, CA-based provider of location-based digital marketing solutions. The acquisition solidified SOCi as the largest localized marketing platform globally, exceeding 700 customers with more than three million locations under management and a workforce increase of 27 percent. The deal also strengthened SOCi's relationships with key partners like Google, Facebook, Apple, Yelp, and others. SOCi now services some of the largest brands in the world.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

