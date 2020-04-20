Social Activism And Teens: New Data On Why It's More Important Than Ever

Top 5 Concerns of Today's Teens Ranked in order, the top 5 concerns of teens have shifted significantly over the last two years, with mental health topping the list in 2020, followed by disease and famine (neither of which were noted as teen concerns in our previous studies.) These results are unsurprising, with as many as 1 in 5 young people suffering from mental illness even before enduring the social isolation and changes brought on by COVID-19. From a cause marketing perspective, companies like NBCUniversal, Adobe, and Google have been ahead of the curve in their recognition of the importance of mental health to teens – and it's now more likely that other brands will begin to support mental health causes.

Mental Health Disease & Famine The Environment Jobs & Unemployment Education

By comparison, the top 5 key concerns of teens in 2018 were

Education Jobs & Unemployment Prejudice & Racism The Environment Terrorism

How Teens Are Taking Action

When it comes to activism, teens in 2020 are focused on educating their friends and family – a decidedly less assertive type of action than in previous studies. By comparison, in 2018, more than a quarter of respondents said they had "attended protests or rallies" or "boycotted a company" in the previous year.

32% Recently educated family or friends about a cause

24% Recycle regularly or take other action to live more sustainably

20% Regularly donate or volunteer time to a cause

4% Have boycotted a company

Teens Say Companies Have a Role in Solving Social Issues

Teens' views have shifted on who has an obligation to solve social issues. Teens feel that individuals (51%) and the government (39%) have the primary responsibility. While less than 10% of teens say corporations should play a role in solving social issues, 77% of teens say they are more likely to purchase the products of the companies that do.

When it comes to the type of corporate social activism, 85% of teens expect brands to donate money to a cause and communicate their support in their marketing and advertising campaigns.

Brands Whose Cause Marketing Efforts Resonate Most with Teens

In past studies, brands whose cause marketing efforts most resonated with teens included Ben & Jerry's, Walmart, McDonalds, Chili's Bar & Grill, Microsoft and the NFL. In 2020, three brands whose cause marketing efforts are getting teens' attention include:

