Social Activism During Woodstock's 50th Anniversary Weekend Celebrations

BETHEL, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodstock festival in 1969 had an indelible impact on scores of people and led many to become social activists. Woodstock alumnus Steve Gold feels that spirit of working to help others and improve the world should be front and center at the events marking the concert's 50th anniversary. To that end, he's using the original Woodstock stage to rally people for common sense gun control.

"I want my generation and younger generations to learn from the lessons of Woodstock that we have the ability to make change happen," says Gold, co-founder of Peace of Stage which owns the original Woodstock stage. "The stage is a physical reminder of the concert, and we are turning it into a platform to call for gun sale background checks and a Red Flag law. It's time to awaken the spirit of Woodstock."

Gold is organizing an effort to petition the U.S. Senate to act on meaningful and effective gun control legislation. Toward that goal, he is encouraging people to sign petitions on panels from the original stage that will be available in Bethel near where anniversary events will take place. He has also made an online petition available for people to sign to make elected officials aware of their concerns and the need to act.

The statement for the petition comes from advocating agency partner Moms Demand Action.

"We should all be free to live without the fear of being shot. Once again, gun violence has torn apart the lives of Americans. No one law can stop all gun violence, but there's so much more we must do to keep our families safe. The House of Representatives has already passed a bill to require background checks on all gun sales. Now, the Senate must act on background checks and pass a strong Red Flag bill."

Gold and his partners, Dave Marks and Randy Garcia, are placing the donated stage panels at the Catskill Distilling Company at 2037 Route 17B in Bethel this weekend. They are inviting people to show that social activism is valued. Larry Lieberman, CEO and editor, and staffers from Coolest Charity in the World will be on-site to answer questions and help people get involved with organizations in all areas of social action.

Woodstock producer Michael Lang urges people to sign the petition and continue to push for change.

"We support any effort to encourage sane voices in support of sensible gun control," says Lang. "With an unresponsive government we all need to do all we can. Voting is everyone's responsibility and is the most powerful tool to accomplish social change."

Lang will sign the petition this weekend. The stage panels can be signed from Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18 between 9 AM and 8 PM. Free onsite parking is available. Gold plans to deliver the signed panels and petition to the U.S. Senate when it reconvenes in early September.

Peace of Stage is currently affiliated with five charities through its Stardust for Peace campaign. Stardust for Peace glass bottles are filled with sawdust from the original stage. Each of five charities receives $3 from every sale. The missions of the charities continue the sense of community and caring that existed at Woodstock: Orange Ribbons for Jaime, Feed the Children, The JED Foundation, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and WhyHunger.

