Social Betwork™ Software and Media Company Sparket Allies with US Bookmaking to Offer Clients a New Way to Wager

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative sports betting application Sparket has announced a union with legendary Las Vegas-based sports wagering and consulting company US Bookmaking , founded by Sports Betting Hall of Famer Victor J. Salerno, to provide user acquisition via multiple channels including a pari-mutuel modeled sportsbook for esports betting and beyond.

Los Angeles based Sparket will offer peer-to-peer transactions and engagement along with patent pending prediction and confirmation software. Through the integration of social media, the end result is a casual wagering environment tailored to casual fans and gamers alike. Thus, the Social Betwork™ is forged.

"We see the value of social engagement in sports betting as paramount moving our company forward," US Bookmaking Director of Operations John Salerno said. "The potential of pari-mutuel betting pools will help diversify the sports wagering market in esports as well as traditional sports."

Aaron Basch, CEO of Sparket, is "excited to be partnering with US Bookmaking, an experienced operator who will help us navigate the expanding sports and esports landscape. Our Social Betwork™ platform will enable their partners to access new users and bet types. By utilizing pari-mutuel odds as a form of peer to peer wagering, Sparket's application enables US Bookmaking to take less risk, offer better odds, and provide more options to their customers."

