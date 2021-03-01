Social Commerce Leader, Longaberger, Continues Commitment To Support Women Entrepreneurs With Team Expansion

Scott Halversen is welcomed as new president of sales. Tweet this

Halversen was named President of Sales in February 2021 and in his role, he aims to move the brand forward by tapping into his passion for championing women's entrepreneurial success and implementing innovative solutions for companies to maximize the direct seller and customer experience. "By instilling confidence in women entrepreneurs in a new area of selling, we project to expand the Longaberger community of Home & Lifestylist Influencers by 100% in the next year," says Scott Halversen, President of Sales of Xcel Brands.

The most recent launch of Longaberger LIVE, a platform that aims to enhance customers' experience by integrating live video shopping and utilizing live selling through a number of widely known hosts and mega-influencers, has catapulted the company to a digital-first platform that will roll out tools for its community. Tonight, Monday, March 1st, Rachel Longaberger will host the second Longaberger LIVE show with exclusive one night only deals. Visit here to tune in at 8PM EST.

For more company information, visit the website at longaberger.com or on social media at @longaberger, #longaberger and #thelongabergerfamily.

About The Longaberger Company

The Longaberger Company, founded by Dave Longaberger in 1973, is an American home collectibles brand known for artisanal handcrafted products. For generations, the family has manufactured handmade maple baskets and other home products that have been collected by a loyal community of customers. In 2019, Xcel Brands acquired The Longaberger Company and launched with a new digital social selling business model, offering timeless and new modern décor products that will inspire a highly engaged community. To join the Longaberger Family as a Home & Life Stylist Influencer, visit longaberger.com/join and for more company information, visit the website at longaberger.com or on social media at @longaberger, #longaberger and #thelongabergerfamily.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. The company has sold in excess of $3BB US in retail sales through live streaming on TV. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestream production, merchandising, design, production, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

SOURCE Longaberger