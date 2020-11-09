Social Determinants Outweigh Even COVID-19 As A Top Challenge For Health Plans

Broad Industry Survey Reveals Food Insecurity Now The Top Concern Among Social Determinants Of Health Tweet this

Social determinants of health have been a top concern for plans for some time, but the mix of needs has changed under recent conditions, according to 58 percent of respondents. When asked to select the SDOH that most impact their populations in general, respondents selected transportation, food insecurity and housing. In recent months, however, food has become the top issue.

Cross-Section of Plans Rank Top Challenges

The Altruista Health 2020 Annual Payer Index Survey was fielded in August using independently curated lists of health plan leaders as well the membership rolls of three health plan associations. Seventy-two percent of participants serve in director-level roles or higher within their organizations.* The survey included questions about both pre-pandemic and current pandemic conditions.

Plans were asked to rank their challenges from a list of prominent industry issues. Following SDOH, plans rated the following in order of challenge: the "21st Century Cures Act as is applies to interoperability" the "overall response to COVID-19," "impacts to their plan's business operations" in the current environment, and the "disruption to member rolls because of economic issues."

Confidence Meeting Other Challenges

Ninety-five percent of respondents expressed some degree of confidence their plans would be able to meet new regulatory requirements governing interoperability. Nearly half said "time" was the biggest obstacle to doing so.

"COVID-19 has forced health plans to become much more reactive," said Munish Khaneja, MD, MPH, FACP, Altruista Chief Medical Officer and Lead for Clinical Innovation. "The next set of deadlines is always top of mind. From talking with people in the industry, I don't think there's a lot of focus on how the CURES Act fits into a health plan's long-term strategy, although the leadership is definitely concerned about the deadlines the regulatory agencies have set."

Respondents also expressed confidence that even with the "overall challenge of COVID-19" ranked as the third most challenging issue, they feel they are prepared for a next wave. Sixty-one percent said they are prepared, with another 37 percent reporting they are "planning now."

Disruptions To Care And Enrollment

In other pandemic-related questions, survey respondents noted lapses and delays in care like "a notable decrease in vaccinations" and patients "not seeking care for emergency events like stroke." Open-ended questions revealed that plan leaders believe it's too soon to assess longer-term impact to health outcomes.

In other membership trends, plans noted significant movement to Medicaid. Other research supports that these rolls are swelling, in part because members are not being disenrolled under the public health emergency regulations. Nearly half of plans said they will expand outreach and education during open enrollment because of the current environment.

The Landscape Ahead

Health plans were asked to make predictions about the future of telehealth/telemedicine, care management and utilization management. There was strong agreement there is constant evolution toward value-based care. The pandemic has given sudden traction to telehealth/telemedicine that opens opportunities.

"This is a disruptive time and plans should seize the opportunity to be creative, especially during the post-election lame-duck session, no matter who is in office in January," said Mike McKitterick, RN, Altruista's Executive Vice President of Clinical Services. "I can't imagine government waivers around telehealth going away right now or in the foreseeable future, so this is a good time for health plans to get creative and demonstrate the value of these technologies."

Respondents indicated care management and utilization management are always evolving and will continue to become "smarter" and more efficient as targeting, management and automation improve.

*About the Survey

The Altruista Health Payer Index Survey was conducted in August 2020 and emailed to an independently curated list of plans, as well as the member plans of the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), the Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP) and the SNP Alliance. Sixty-five percent of respondents work in plans serving 100K members or more. Among 177 respondents, 72 percent are in director-level roles or higher, with 57 percent of respondents in clinical quality/compliance or operational roles. There was well-distributed geographical representation among respondents across the contiguous United States. Plan types represented among respondent organizations included commercial (large group, small group, individual), Medicare Advantage, Marketplace, Medicaid, D-SNP or MMP and MLTSS.

