Social Dining Club Celebrates Four Years of Culinary Adventures with New Friends

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch in 2015, Fine Diners Over 40™ (FDO40) is celebrating four years of superb dining with new friends in New York and Seattle. Fine Diners Over 40 is a social dining club for couples and singles interested in experiencing first-rate culinary adventures on a regular basis — and doing so in the company of contemporaries who also delight in all things epicurean.

FDO40's group dining size of six to 10 provides an opportunity for guests to engage with everyone in the party before the evening ends. Whether you are the chatty type or reserved, FDO40 hosts strive to ensure all feel welcome.

"Although the social dining space continues to grow, there are few companies, if any, that focus on gathering congenial folks over age 40 who regard fine dining almost as a religious experience," said FDO40 founder, Janet Basilone. "Our members are happy to honor our request to put aside their cell phones and give their full attention to the feast and fellow guests."

Annual membership fees for couples and singles range from $45 to $105; nonmembers pay a $15 guest fee. Event fees are prepaid at time of reservation. Guests enjoy group dining at highly-rated restaurants where the cost of a prix fixe or tasting menu ranges from $85‒$250. In most cases, vegetarians and those with food allergies can be accommodated.

A gift certificate for an FDO40 membership is perfect for foodies on your gift-giving list ‒ couples and singles ‒ who might enjoy meeting new friends. Giving experiences instead of things continues to gain popularity on all sides of the gifting ritual. A gift certificate is for a one-year membership; event fees are extra.

About Fine Diners Over 40™

Fine Diners Over 40™ organizes dinner events for singles and couples in New York and Seattle. The group appreciate food as art, as cultural adventure, as scientific experiment, and best of all — as an opportunity to take pleasure in the company of others. For more information visit https://www.finedinersover40.com/.



About Fine Diners Over 40 Blog

Fine Diners Over 40™ publishes a social purpose blog with occasional posts about topics that include "Third Age" and food waste reduction as a way to alleviate hunger and reduce methane-gas emissions. You can read blog posts at https://www.finedinersover40.com/blog/.

SOURCE Fine Diners Over 40

Related Links

https://www.finedinersover40.com/

