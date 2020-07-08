Social Distancing May Accelerate the Use of VR Technology in Movie Production - However it Can be Expensive & Require Training

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the movie and TV production industry "Social Distancing May Accelerate the Use of VR Technology in Movie Production"

Officials in Los Angeles County announced that movie and TV production could resume on June 12th. The restart will be subject to the approval of county public health officials in the area where the work will take place. In May, the entertainment industry's guilds and unions signed off on new safety protocols. These protocols include extensive testing, temperature checks, cleaning measures and physical distancing when possible. It is advised that activities that can be completed virtually such as writing and casting continue to be completed virtually. Industry leaders are looking to develop international guidelines applicable to productions in the US and Canada to avoid differences in enforcement.



Analysts predict that the need to keep casts and crews socially distanced may accelerate the move towards virtual production technologies. VR technologies allow production teams to work remotely from different locations, reduce the numbers of people needed on a physical set and limit the need to shoot on location since landscapes can be digitally created. However, virtual production technologies can be expensive and may require training to use.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Social Distancing May Accelerate the Use of VR Technology in Movie Production"

