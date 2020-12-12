Social Economy Europe and American Sustainable Business Council Announce Global Collaboration to Mark 5th Anniversary of Paris Accord

Leading American and European sustainable business organizations representing over 3 million to collaborate. Tweet this

SEE/ASBC Partnership objectives include:

Responding to COVID identifying opportunities to build back better and fairer

Sharing best public policies to advance equitable and sustainable economies

Elevating sustainable businesses and the Social Economy

Aligning & Partnering to develop Social Economy and Sustainable Businesses & their Value-Chain Ecosystems globally through B2B connectivity, in cooperation with collaborating International Organisations representing the global social economy

Creating a Permanent Global Business Dialogue on the contribution of social economy enterprises and sustainable businesses to the UN 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

"COVID and climate change have made the need for an equitable and sustainable economy even more clear," said David Levine, ASBC President and co-founder. "ASBC and our member, 1worker1vote, recognize the importance of this strategic cooperation with Social Economy Europe (SEE)."

Full story at www.asbcouncil.org.

ABOUT SEE (https://www.socialeconomy.eu.org/)

Social Economy Europe (SEE) is the voice of 2.8 million social economy enterprises and organizations in the European Union, employing 13.6 million people and accounting for 8% of the EU's GDP. SEE has been a catalyst for new key initiatives, most notably the renewal of the European Parliament's Social Economy Intergroup with the backing of over 80 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

ABOUT ASBC (www.asbcouncil,org)

American Sustainable Business Council represents over 250,000 U.S. socially responsible businesses and advocate on their behalf. In June 2020, ASBC and Social Venture Circle (SVC - https://svcimpact.org/) (over 700 leading U.S. impact investors), formed a strategic partnership.

CONTACT:

Victor Meseguer, Director, Social Economy Europe,

[email protected]

M: +32471768227

Thomas P. Oppel

Executive Vice President, American Sustainable Business Council

[email protected]

O: (202) 660-1455

SOURCE American Sustainable Business Council

Related Links

http://asbcouncil.org

