Social Entrepreneur and Voice of Youth Sports Industry Dev Pathik Promotes Public Private Partnerships as Critical to Increasing Sports Participation Rates

Pathik said in the interview, "Tournaments are driving players into markets that would not otherwise be there. The result [from this drive to communities] is a boom in mixed-use developments and tax increment financing and opportunity-zone incentives for towns to attract large tournament operators [to host their events]. It's hundreds of millions of dollars spent in the travel segment alone." Pathik continues the conversation, "Good public private partnerships are rooted in the proven track record of the developer and operator and that they should lead to increased access to sport for lower income families."

Developments like the $800-million project underway in Hutto, Texas are the result of public private partnerships like the one SFA has established between Perfect Game, the world's largest baseball scouting organization, a private developer, and the City of Hutto. Following a nation-wide search and competitive RFP process led by SFA, the organization selected the City of Hutto for the relocation and expansion of their national headquarters. The project is the single largest economic development deal for the City and is projected to produce more than $200-million in economic impact through more than 150,000 hotel room nights annually.

SFA and its sister company, SFM, are the premier resource for developing and managing new facilities built by communities poised to take advantage of the boom in the marketplace. SFM operates and manages the largest and fastest-growing group of sports tourism complexes, event owners, and vendors in the nation, known as the SFM Network. To watch the segment on CNBC, click here. To learn more about SFA|SFM, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.

About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management

Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are both headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 120 youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-managed venues have hosted more than 75 million visitors and generated millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.

