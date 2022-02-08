SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Welcomes New Master Distiller

KINSTON, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, North Carolina's leading craft vodka, is proud to announce Lisa Lowery has joined the team as Master Distiller. Lowery brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise which gives her the ability to focus on quality, craftsmanship, and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the Social House team," said Cary Joshi, President, and Founder of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. "Lisa is among the finest distillers in our business, she has a true visionary mindset and a passion for craft spirits. We are excited to have her continue the Social House tradition and lead the expansion of our spirits portfolio."

Prior to joining Social House, Lowery has 20 years in the brewery and distilling industry and was most recently the head distiller at another local distillery when left to take the fight to the breast cancer experience. Emerging with greater inner strength and perspective, Lisa's passion for distilling became clear. She began working with rural communities to build the framework to attract distillers when she was invited to appear on the Discovery Channel's Moonshiners: Master Distiller Edition - "Gin Craze."

"The vision and opportunity at Social House Vodka captured my attention from the very beginning with the quality of its vodka, the culture, and the team," said Lowery of her new role. She continued, "I'm excited to carry on those expectations into a new collection of innovative and complex small-batch spirits."

Like many craft distilleries that have been hit hard by the pandemic, Social House Vodka has had to return to its roots as a farm-to-flask spirits brand, artfully crafts the highest-quality, locally sourced, and authentically American vodka for all to enjoy with friends and family - that's how the journey began and how it will continue.

About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is an American-made vodka, superior in both substance and style. It is handcrafted on the foundation of quality ingredients, naturally purified water, and with the artistry of its unique American heritage. To learn more, please visit: https://socialhousevodka.com/ .

