Social Impact Agency Propper Daley Hosts A Day of Unreasonable Conversation

Each speaker led a conversation centered around an urgent social issue such as Democracy (Stacey Abrams, "The Dignity of a Voice"), Immigration (America Ferrera, "A Border in Conflict"), Modern Segregation (John Legend, "Separate & Unequal"), and Gender & Storytelling (Valerie Jarrett, Kerry Washington, Geena Davis, alongside writers and producers of Grey's Anatomy , Transparent , and Vida , "Rooms of One's Own") in an effort to inspire new characters and bold storylines in the year ahead. 350 television writers, producers, and executives with shows (cable, broadcast and streaming) on the air or in-production and 100 leaders of philanthropic and social change organizations attended.

Propper Daley president Greg Propper said of the event, "Attendees at A Day of Unreasonable Conversation included top TV writers, producers, and executives who are literally writing the script for the world. To define a narrative is to hold immense power -- the power to shift popular perceptions. This gathering brought together people who create culture for a living with people who create change for a living."

Actress and activist Tracee Ellis Ross spoke about the need for having unreasonable conversation stating, "The point today is not to get so enlightened that you think you can now write someone else's voice or speak on behalf of others but instead to gain more awareness about where you need to pull in other voices, other experiences, and other stories."

The day was presented by The Ford Foundation and sponsored by some of the nation's leading philanthropies, including the MacArthur Foundation, Annenberg Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Luminate, the Citrone 33 Foundation, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Einhorn Family Charitable Trust, Pop Culture Collaborative, Television Academy, and Social Impact Fund. The event's media partners were The Hollywood Reporter and Axios.

