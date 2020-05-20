Social Innovation Summit Reveals 2020 Agenda and Distinguished Speakers

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Innovation Summit (www.socinnovation.com) today revealed the final agenda for its first-ever virtual Summit on June 2-4, welcoming more than 3,000 social impact leaders to hear from an esteemed lineup of corporate social responsibility, foundation, startup, nonprofit, government, and philanthropy executives for an expert-led program.

This year's free, all-digital event showcases an impressive roster of voices in the social impact space who will provide unique perspectives on topics ranging from Future of Work; Education & STEM; Sustainability; Emergency Relief & Recovery; Tech for Good; Economic Inclusion; Impact Investing; Youth Development; Leading with Purpose; and Gender Equity:

(Partial List)

Al Roker , Chief Executive Officer; Host & Weatherman, NBC's Today Show – Al Roker Entertainment

, – Al Roker Entertainment Amy Nelson , Founder & CEO – The Riveter

, – The Riveter Anne-Marie Slaughter , President & Chief Executive Officer – New America

, – New America Antoni Porowski , Actor; Food & Wine Host – Queer Eye

, – Queer Eye Arlan Hamilton , Founder & Managing Partner – Backstage Capital

, – Backstage Capital Barbara Humpton , Chief Executive Officer, USA – Siemens

, – Siemens Dalila Wilson-Scott , President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation; SVP, Community Impact – Comcast

, – Comcast Gary Vaynerchuk , Author, Entrepreneur, and CEO – VaynerMedia

– VaynerMedia Gerald Chertavian , Founder & Chief Executive Officer – Year Up

, – Year Up Jamie Sears , Head of Community Affairs & Corporate Responsibility, Americas – UBS

, – UBS Jeff Senne , Managing Director, Corporate Responsibility Strategy & Implementation Leader – PwC

, – PwC Jorge Casimiro , President, NIKE Foundation ; Chief Social & Community Impact Officer – NIKE

, – NIKE Kathleen McLaughlin , Executive Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer; President, Walmart Foundation – Walmart

, – Walmart Kenneth Cole , Founder & Chairman – Kenneth Cole Productions

, – Kenneth Cole Productions Marc Morial , President & Chief Executive Officer – National Urban League

, – National Urban League Mike Masserman , Head of Global Policy & Social Impact – Lyft

, – Lyft Naria Santa Lucia , Senior Director, Skills & Employability, Microsoft Philanthropies – Microsoft

, – Microsoft Ommeed Sathe , Head of Impact Investments – Prudential Financial

, – Prudential Financial Pamela Norley , President – Fidelity Charitable

, – Fidelity Charitable Philip Gaskin , Vice President, Entrepreneurship – Kauffman Foundation

, – Kauffman Foundation Rachel Hutchisson , Vice President, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy – Blackbaud

, – Blackbaud Rosario Dawson , Actress; Board Member – The Lower Eastside Girls Club

, – The Lower Eastside Girls Club Shannon Watts , Founder – Moms Demand Action

– Moms Demand Action Vikrum Aiyer , Vice President, Public Policy & Strategic Communications – Postmates

To view the full roster of speakers and detailed agenda, please visit www.socinnovation.com.

For more than 15 years, Social Innovation Summit has provided the ultimate platform for sharing best practices, early lessons gleaned, and rising challenges among those who share a commitment to enabling more inclusive and equitable communities.

"Social Innovation Summit serves as a critical convening, where the most important conversations take place and vital partnerships can be quickly developed and engaged," shared Zeev Klein, founder and curator. "This year's virtual Summit will deliver inspiring content designed to bring together those dedicated to amplifying purpose-driven work in this crisis environment."

The Summit will take place in bite-size sessions from 11:00 am-1:00 pm ET and 2:00 pm-4:00 pm ET from June 2-4. Each morning and afternoon session will comprise of a variety of formats including digital main stage conversations, interactive breakouts/workshops, and VIP networking.

The event is supported by an amazing group of sponsors, including AARP, Best Buy, Blackbaud, BlackRock, Comcast NBCUniversal, Discovery Education, eBay, Fidelity Charitable, Horizon Therapeutics, Kauffman Foundation, Lyft, Microsoft, NAF, NIKE, Postmates, Prudential Financial, PwC, Starbucks, The Giving Back Fund, UBS, and WE Communications.

Attendees can register for free here.

About Social Innovation Summit

Operating at the nexus of technology, philanthropy, and business, Social Innovation Summit brings together the brightest minds – across industries, sectors, and generations – to catalyze inspired partnerships that are disrupting social impact. We have worked diligently to curate and convene a social good community that is an influential and action-oriented agent for impact, and a unique platform in which the norm is challenged, the new is embraced, and the unexpected is celebrated. After 17 successful summits in Chicago, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and the UN in New York, online registration is now open for the Summit's three-day virtual experience on June 2-4, 2020 that will include main stage programming, interactive breakout sessions, and VIP opportunities.

For more information, please visit http://www.socinnovation.com.

