Social Market Analytics Partners with RCM-X for Sentiment-Driven Advanced Algo Trading

CHICAGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative data such as social media platforms and feeds have become a vital source of information for traders of all shapes and sizes, particularly in cryptocurrency markets.The SMA Cryptocurrency Sentiment Feed will offer traders a first-of-its-kind tool for including social media sentiment data in their trading strategies and logic, allowing RCM-X advanced automated execution algorithms to anticipate potential market impacts driven by public media platforms.

Back in 2011, the RCM-X team was one of the first groups to write an adaptor to take SMA's sentiment data into Strategy Studio for U.S. Equities, and the extension into crypto is a natural progression. Over the years, SMA and RCM-X have combined efforts on practicum-based projects with UCLA's MSFE program in the Anderson School of Business, University of Illinois MSFE program, and Carthage College's finance programs to research and test the effects of sentiment data on trading strategies and alpha across asset classes, including Bitcoin.

"As we scale our execution and software business in both the traditional and cryptocurrency markets, including futures, it's essential that RCM-X continues partnering with the best of breed technology and data firms," said Joe Signorelli, CEO and Managing Partner of RCM-X. "In order to optimally leverage our latency sensitive and microstructure aware technologies, extremely high-speed sentiment feeds like those offered by Joe Gits and the SMA team will become more and more of a necessity for anyone looking to trade programmatically."

"Artificial intelligence and Natural Language Processing are moving into our everyday lives at light speed, and perhaps into financial markets even faster than that. We feel strongly at SMA that participants in cryptocurrency markets will benefit from our unique process in this emerging field, both in its approach to filtering social media data and in the analytical methodology used to develop our proprietary metrics. We're excited to partner with the RCM-X team to offer this service to a wide range of clients through cutting-edge and versatile products like Strategy Studio and their execution algorithms," said Joe Gits, Co-Founder and CEO of SMA.

About Social Market Analytics

Social Market Analytics quantifies social media data for traders, portfolio managers, hedge funds and risk managers using patent pending technology to detect abnormally positive or negative changes in investor sentiment. SMA produces a family of quantitative metrics, called S-Factors™, designed to capture the signature of financial market sentiment. SMA applies these metrics to data captured from social media sources to estimate sentiment for indices, sectors, and individual securities. A time series of these measurements is produced daily and on intraday time scales. For more information, including a User Guide to S-Factors™, please visit www.socialmarketanalytics.com.

About RCM-X

RCM-X was launched as a technology focused subsidiary of RCM Alternatives in 2017 to provide trading technology and risk management services to the professional trading and investment management space. The company controls a library of execution algorithms available via front end platforms, builds custom algorithms for clients with unique parameter needs, and sells and supports the implementation of Strategy Studio software for those looking to design a solution themselves. Its parent company RCM Alternatives works with both investors and asset managers to source and structure access to futures based alternative investments, having won CTA Intelligence's Best Introducing Broker award the past 7 years. For more information, please visit: www.rcm-x.com

