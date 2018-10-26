PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to expose the business community to non-traditional marketing opportunities, social media agency, fishbat, discusses the benefits of live streaming.

Live streaming is an excellent way to connect with a user base, and while most people associate live streams primarily with entertainment, they can also be a valuable marketing tool.

Here are a few reasons why live steaming deserves a spot in any comprehensive marketing plan.

Better Support and PR. One of the biggest advantages to live streaming is the immediate connection a company's support team can get with a customer base. Rather than answering questions through social media comments or emails, a marketing team or support representative can go online and interact with a significant following in real-time. It's a great way to increase rapport in the community and drum up support for the brand as a whole.

Effective Announcements. Live streaming can also significantly enhance announcements like a new product launch, or even just a major promotion. Going live to put a face to the brand and explain upcoming release is effective and free advertising that can reach a large group and spread awareness through word of mouth as well.

Low-Cost Promotion. Effective marketing is all about making the most of a budget, and outside of the man hours spent preparing for and running the stream, there is very little expense for a live stream and the potential for a significant payoff. There are a number of great benefits that live streaming can offer and it needs very little investment to be effective, so there's really no reason not to give it a good try and experiment with how it can contribute to the company's growth.

Potential Influencer Partnerships. Outside of live-streams from the company itself, paying for a plug from a social media personality with a significant sphere of influence can be incredibly effective at increasing sales. By taking advantage of an influencer's sizable following, it's possible to see an incredible reach through a livestream that wouldn't be possible with promotion through the company's own video feed. This aspect of live streaming is certainly more expensive, but this form of marketing is actually pretty affordable when one considers the potential payoff.

