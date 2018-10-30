Social Media Checklist for Plastic Security Seals Companies

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic security seals company, American Casting and Manufacturing, shares a social media checklist for manufacturing companies to use to make sure their social media strategy is effective.

Having a social media strategy in place is important to all industries, even manufacturing. Without a strong social media presence, brands can't connect with their audience and they miss constant opportunities for potential sales. Here is a social media checklist to help your brand stay competitive, relevant, and attract leads:

Have a presence on the major social channels. At the very least, manufacturers should have a presence on Facebook and LinkedIn. But they should consider creating content on Youtube and Twitter as well, to create helpful videos and reach a wider audience.

Listen before you post. Take some time to research what your target audience responds well to before you post, so you can create content that hits the mark.

Research posting times. For each platform, there are different best practices for what time and day to post. Be sure you plan according to channel to have the best impact.

Bring value to followers. People will ignore your social media posts if they don't bring them value. Be sure to include a mix of product information, though-provoking questions, humorous musings, and special offers--that way your content doesn't get stale but it is always bringing some sort of value.

Include user-generated content. User-generated content is a great way to gather a lot of content efficiently. It shows that you are paying attention to your users and often leads to high engagement. Ask users to submit photos that relates to your brand, but with their own personal twist.

Join groups. Joining groups helps you connect and communicate with people in your industry or sphere, so you can stay informed and share your ideas.

Align with other digital strategies. Social media is most effective when it aligns with your other digital marketing strategies. Make sure your social media, blog, email newsletter, and other assets all complement each other for best results.

Track your results. Frequently monitor what is working and what isn't working, so you can put budget behind things that perform well and replace those that don't. Otherwise, you'll be wasting time and resources. Studying insights ensures that your social media campaigns have the most possible impact.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: Plastic security seals company , American Casting and Manufacturing, is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

