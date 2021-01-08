Social Media Disinformation, Black Lives Matter, and Communicating Through a Crisis to Be Discussed at the Reputation & Brand Resilience Virtual Summit on January 13th, 2021
Jan 08, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reputation & Brand Resilience: Post Pandemic Summit 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ensure your company or brand is protected in the post-pandemic world by registering online for the Reputation & Brand Resilience Virtual Summit.
This special one-day virtual event for PR/Marketing/Branding & Communications professionals will provide the right strategies and processes needed to craft or enhance a reputation management and brand resilience plan. This event is important for anyone involved in or has an interest in reputation management, brand management and crisis communications.
Topics Include:
- Black Out Tuesday (June 4, 2020): Were companies practising advocacy or performative activism?
- Social media disinformation during the 2020 Election
- Communicating through a crisis
- Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm
- Business reputation recovery post-pandemic
- Why the business card isn't dead.. just yet
- The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis
- Evolving from the digital age into the information age
- Brand resilience through repositioning your brand
- Reputation Marketing vs Reputation Management
- and more...
Speakers
Catie Monck
Primary Wave
VP, Publicity & Artist Relations
Temeka Easter Rice
Forbes Community Council
Senior Director Brand Engagement: Social Media
Georgette Pascale
Pascale Communications
Founder & CEO
Maaza Martin
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Marketing Director
Rebecca Rose
The Aerospace Corp
Strategic Communications Partner
Johna Burke
AMEC (Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communications)
Global Managing Director
Erich Faust
Lumenis
Director of Surgical Marketing
Alechia Reese
RGLP Group
Principal
Hunter Hoffmann
Amtrust Financial Services
SVP, Global Marketing and Communications
Jen Will MD
UPMC
Vice Chair Clinical Operations, Ophthalmology
Kati Murphy
The Art Institute of Chicago
Executive Director of Public Affairs
Frederik Bjorndal
Novozymes
Head of Communications, North America
Jennifer Granston
Zignal Labs
Chief Customer Officer
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsc155
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets