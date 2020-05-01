Social Media Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact Insights, Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Media - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Social Media market accounted for $41.31 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $171.03 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as growing mobile users in all ages and narrowing prices of internet packs are driving the market growth in the forecast period. However, growing awareness on harmful effects of social media is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By type, advertisement segment is having huge demand as the brands can promote themselves easily and get more attraction towards their product, especially from the young population. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing number of smart phone users and rapid urbanization.



Some of the key players in Social Media Market include Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube, Twitter, HubSpot, Digimind, HootSuite Media, Salesforce, SharpSpring, Sprinklr, and Critical Mention.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Social Media Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Subscription

5.3 Advertisement

5.4 Cloud-Based

5.5 On-Premise



6 Global Social Media Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

6.3 Large Enterprise



7 Global Social Media Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.7 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Facebook

9.2 Instagram

9.3 LinkedIn

9.4 Youtube

9.5 Twitter

9.6 HubSpot

9.7 Digimind

9.8 HootSuite Media

9.9 Salesforce

9.10 SharpSpring

9.11 Sprinklr

9.12 Critical Mention



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e87n6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

