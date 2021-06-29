Social Media Influencer Jack Vale Launches unVALEd Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jack Vale, known for his viral hidden camera reactions on social media, has launched a comedy channel and multi-platform network for people who love to laugh. The network features hilarious classic prank videos that have been a favorite since the beginning of YouTube, plus new original programming, bloopers, original shorts and feel-good shows to video-on-demand, streaming and mobile devices.

Comedian Christian Busath (R) and unVALEd Network Founder, Jack Vale (L) unVALEd Network Founder, Jack Vale

Harnessing the power of social media and humor, unVALEd Network has partnered with social media influencers and video creators to target a wider audience of family friendly comedy fans. Video creators include Bored Shorts TV who's known for their Kid Snippets videos, Tom Mabe, Devin Graham (AKA Devin Super Tramp), Uncle John TV and Jack Vale Films. Coming soon to the network is Scott DW, JK! Studios, Aquabats! and The Beech Boys with plans to bring many other creators on shortly.

"We're excited to launch the unVALEd Network and bring seriously funny, binge-worthy videos that will fill everyone's life with laughter and positivity on a global scale," said unVALEd Network Founder, Jack Vale. "We are looking forward to expanding our distribution network quickly, bringing in new amazing content partners and developing original comedy shows and shorts."

Later this year, unVALEd Network will add more shows like UNCHAP, American Outlaws, and Laff'd Up as well as adding originals from partnered creators like Kid Snippets, Tom Mabe, and Uncle John.

With video views surpassing 25 billion from Jack Vale and influencer partners' social media channels, unVALEd Network plans to give fans of family friendly comedy programs an easy way to watch their favorite videos and discover new content that is available completely free.

About unVALEd Network

The unVALEd Network is a comedy channel founded by comedian and prankster Jack Vale. Made for those who love to laugh. With hilarious pranks, bloopers, original shorts, and feel-good shows. The network has a groundbreaking social strategy reaching an average of 100 million+ people a month directly from Jack and his crew of comedic influencers. Get ready to fill your life with laughter and positivity. For more, visit www.unVALEdNetwork.com. For video promos, photos, and logos, visit https://bit.ly/2U6Cbw1.

