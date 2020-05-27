Social Media Platform 2cents Dedicated to Protecting Privacy

DALLAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2cents, a micro blogging platform, offers a responsible approach to social media by not abusing the privacy of its customers.

2cents believes in digital privacy, which encompasses information privacy, communication privacy and individual privacy. The company protects these privacies by pledging to never collect, package and sell any information that its members create.

2cents' protection encompasses its users' information, communication and individual privacy. 2cents is available not only online, but through an app compatible with Apple and Android.

Silicon Valley, on the other hand, utilizes surveillance capitalism as its primary business model. They harvest any and all user digital data to then package and sell to any party willing to pay the right price. Users aren't customers, they're product.

2cents is dedicated to preserving the trust of its customers. "The current social media platforms are all toxic to their respective user bases as well as to society in general and its due entirely to the inherent dishonesty of the business models being utilized," says Founder Allan Restrepo.

2cents is setting a more transparent and honest social media experience. And for a limited time, it is offering a free 90-day trial period. Check the app out by visiting:

2cents: A gathering place for everyone to discover and share ideas and current events. A socially responsible micro blogging platform that protects your privacy by never selling your personal data and never interrupting your experience with advertising. 2cents is a new approach to social media. 2cents cares about the dignity and protection of its community.

