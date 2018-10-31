Social Media Security - Worlwide Market Forecasts to 2023: Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 17.74%

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Social Media Security Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Social Media Security Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.74% during the period 2019-2023.

One trend affecting this market is the use of analytics in social media security.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the availability of social media security over cloud. Social media security can be provided over the cloud by vendors as infrastructure, platform, or software as a service (SaaS).

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the security issues due to the integration with third-party apps. Integrating enterprise social media accounts with third-party apps such as MailChimp can make the accounts vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Market Trends

Emergence of BYOD

Use of Analytics in Social Media Security

Need for MFA in Social Media Security

Key Vendors

CA Technologies

Centrify

Micro Focus

Proofpoint

Symantec

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Landscape



4. Market Sizing



5. Five Forces Analysis



6. Market Segmentation by Security Type



7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape



9. Decision Framework



10. Drivers and Challenges



11. Market Trends



12. Vendor Landscape



13. Vendor Analysis



