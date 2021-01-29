Social Media Star, Recording Artist And Philanthropist Montana Tucker Joins Forces With Miami Jewish Health, Announces Plans To Develop Music And Dance Program To Benefit Alzheimer's Disease Patients

The vision is to create a structured program consisting of movements and dance, set to music, that are easy and appropriate for someone with Alzheimer's Disease and modifiable enough to fit the needs of those with even the most limited mobility. The goal is to integrate the program into patients' daily routines to stimulate different parts of the brain, keep them active, boost wellbeing, and bring some joy into their days.

Creating and implementing this first-of-its-kind program will require the combination of the knowledge behind the science of the brain; lead by nationally recognized Alzheimer's expert Dr. Marc Agronin, and the platform, the creativity and artistry; lead by Montana. Last but not least, they plan to call on well-established, highly reputable exercise fitness program Zumba® to facilitate the training of its instructors and eventually catalyze the dissemination of the program across the globe.

A "Celebrity Champion" of the National Alzheimer's Association, Montana is no stranger to working closely with the cause. Watching the illness unfold in her beloved grandmother, an Auschwitz survivor who has been living with Alzheimer's Disease for 12 years, inspired her to look for ways to help daily. Working closely with Dr. Agronin has taught Montana how the disease drastically affects those living with it. He has dedicated his career at Miami Jewish Health to working with individuals provide optimal care that goes above and beyond basic diagnosis and treatment. His dedicated focus on using empathy to understand the lives of his patients to bring them purpose and joy resonated with Montana's own approach to her family, friends and millions of fans…and thus, they knew they had to team up for this program.

ABOUT MONTANA TUCKER:

Widely recognized as JLo's modern day protégé, Montana Tucker is an award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and social media sensation best known for her work alongside music's biggest names such as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Ciara and Ashanti. Aside from her combined following over 10M across platforms, she is highly recognized for her single "I'm Not Alone," better known as, "the song that saves lives," and most recently, her latest hit single "Sunday Funday", which has performed extremely well to date. The quadruple threat took 2020 to release new music, regroup, and reinvent ways to give back to causes that are near to her heart. She's always been a huge advocate for inclusion and acceptance across all walks of life. Her world-renown musical project "I'm Not Alone" has received high praise from the community for "saving the lives" of those who are lost, confused or feeling down, and she contributes to the community regularly as a "Celebrity Champion" of National Alzheimer's Association. Follow Montana on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/MontanaTucker.

ABOUT MIAMI JEWISH HEALTH:

Miami Jewish Health is a non-profit organization with an 80-year legacy of providing care for aging adults and some of our community's most frail populations. More than 1,200 employees and partners are dedicated to providing the highest quality care to the 12,000 people we serve annually through a continuum of care that provides hope and purpose. Miami Jewish Health's services include skilled nursing, hospice care, kidney care, home care, independent, assisted, and long-term care residential options, support for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other neurocognitive disorders through MIND Institute, and Florida's largest PACE program, Florida PACE Centers.

