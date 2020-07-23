Social Media Week Launches SMW+, a Live and On-Demand Streaming Service for Marketers

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdcentric Media, the owner and operator of the global conference series Social Media Week, is launching SMW+, a live and on-demand video streaming service for marketers seeking to advance their careers and brands.

The service launches on Aug. 4. SMW+ subscribers will have access to programming from:

Orchid Bertelsen , Head of Digital Innovation at Nestlé , who will unpack ways to drive innovative change from within organizations

Joe Wadlington , Global Creative Lead at Twitter , with best practices for becoming a more creative short-form copywriter

Randa Stephan , Head of Brand at Weber Shandwick , who will train business leaders on how to navigate disruption in media

Ben Shaw , Chief Strategy Officer at BBH LA , who will share insights from the BBH Lab

Selena Hill from Black Enterprise , who will offer insight into how marketers should navigate culture moments like the Black Lives Matter movement

Raashi Rosenberger , of Google 's brand marketing team for consumer apps, who will explore the intersection of neuroscience and storytelling

Mario Moreno , the Head of Marketing at H&M , who will lead a series on how brands can better partner with creators and influencers

Will Cady , Head of Brand for Reddit , who will host a series on finding your purpose through community

, Head of Brand for , who will host a series on finding your purpose through community Mathew Sweezy , Head of Insights at Salesforce, who will look into trends in consumer behavior and how they will affect marketing strategy and media

"The accelerated shift to remote learning and networking has unlocked a new opportunity for us to deliver on our promise of arming marketers with the tools and education they need to progress in their careers," said Toby Daniels, CEO of Crowdcentric. "SMW+ expands on Social Media Week's conference format in a way that offers greater flexibility and a wider range of content for our community."

"We're proud to be part of the launch of SMW+ and to share learnings from our global Media Genius work," said Chief Innovation Officer at Weber Shandwick, Chris Perry. "We're experiencing a media reset moment — one characterized by new formats, sources, and cultural icons, and accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bettering our collective understanding of the shifting landscape has never been more important."

SMW+ will be available for a free month-long trial beginning on Aug. 4. Subscriptions start at $39 per month.. To sign up and learn more, visit smw.plus and follow @smwplus on Twitter and Instagram.



About Social Media Week

Social Media Week enables marketers to share ideas, insights, and strategies to advance their businesses and brands via premier conferences, industry news platforms, and global community.

About Crowdcentric Media

Crowdcentric Media is a global media and events company founded in 2010.

SOURCE Crowdcentric Media

