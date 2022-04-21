Social NFT Marketplace Orderinbox Secures Seasoned Music Executive Paul Eastwood as Vice President, Sports and Entertainment

A noted veteran of the entertainment industry, Paul Eastwood is best known for his tenure at Universal Music where he served as Vice President of Marketing & Promotion. During his time with Universal, he oversaw the marketing strategies for a roster of international superstar artists including: 50 Cent, The Black Eyed Peas, Sheryl Crow, Eminem, Enrique Iglesias, No Doubt, Sting, and The Tragically Hip.

As Vice President & General Manager at Dunning Golf, Eastwood's branding strategies and business acumen saw Dunning become one of the most respected brands in golf apparel and men's sportswear. There, he led the development of Dunning's athlete sponsorship program which included 2007 Masters Champion, Zach Johnson, and three-time Ironman World Champion, Craig Alexander.

Eastwood joins Orderinbox from Gigr Entertainment & Technology where he was Head of Marketing & Business Development, directing the NFT start-up's client and investor acquisition activities in addition to its branding, content, and communications strategies.

"Paul's joining Orderinbox underscores our big aspirations - we're committed to building the best team to bring Orderinbox front and center on a global stage." said Dogu Taskiran, CEO of Orderinbox. "With the immense knowledge and expertise Paul brings from his past roles at world-renowned organizations such Universal Music and Dunning Golf, Orderinbox is in the best position to help sports and entertainment organizations navigate the unchartered waters of Web3."

"I'm super excited to join Orderinbox's extremely talented and dedicated team," said Paul Eastwood. "And I'm looking forward to contributing to their vision of creating an accessible and interactive social commerce space for creators in Web3. Orderinbox is ideally positioned to unlock the potential of NFTs by fundamentally altering the fan experience, while providing significant revenue opportunities for artists, athletes, and sports & entertainment organizations."

This innovative technology is used to record ownership of items within metaverse platforms. NFTs can be bought and sold on third-party marketplaces, with each transaction recorded on a transparent ledger called the blockchain. The NFT market exploded in 2021, especially following the digital artist Beeple's sale of an NFT artwork at Christie's for $69 million in March 2021.

NFTs are poised to completely transform the entertainment and sports industries in the coming years. With high profile artists like Snoop Dogg, Shawn Mendes, and Steve Aoki investing in the space, the popularity of NFTs in the music industry is already growing rapidly. We're also seeing this in professional sports, where legacy collectibles have long been a tradition. Converting these into NFTs is the next logical step to move this massive industry even further into the digital space. And this is just the beginning. Entertainment-based NFTs are ripe for exponential growth and Orderinbox plans to be at the forefront of this growth.

About Orderinbo x

Orderinbox is a Social Commerce Platform for the Metaverse where creators and collectors meet to trade any digital asset (Art, Music, Movies, Sports Cards, Game Assets, Fashion, Intellectual and Digital Property etc.) secured with blockchain technology, namely NFTs.

We are building the infrastructure for the new creative economy where creators thrive by connecting directly to relevant audiences who can reward them for their work without any centralized control.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.orderinbox.com/

