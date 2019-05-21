Social Platform, Dealmoon, Aims to Turn Virtual Friendships to Reality Across U.S. Cities

HONG KONG, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Created to target Chinese-American millennials, the #1 social media site for this audience, Dealmoon, is aiming to use their platform to bring users together and encourage them to engage past the initial digital connection. As of April, millions of brand-hungry luxury shoppers are able to use the new "Friends Nearby" feature on the app, which aims to create real-time and real-place friendships. Shoppers will be able to connect with others shopping near them and share in their buying experience by relating to one another. Using "Friends Nearby", located once you click on the "posts" button on the Dealmoon app, allows users to find recommendations and personal reviews for restaurants, clothes and boutiques. Users also have the ability to share how they interact personally with these locations, whether it's the perfect spot to go to work, take the family for a nice outing or take a selfie. Never has it been easier to find a new place to visit.

Dealmoon

Using activated location services on a phone, users can find fellow shoppers as close as next door and see what they are shopping for. Additionally, Dealmoon now includes a "related products" feature, allowing shoppers to see what those around them have previously purchased. With downloads already surpassing 3M customers, the new features on Dealmoon have exploded, attracting more shoppers and expanding the market past the initial target. With the increase in online media as well as the subsequent decrease in time spent together, users have begun to desire physical connections. The new features allow users to find connections stemming from their virtual expression of love for stores, sales, and restaurants, helping to rekindle the "old fashioned" way of spending time together.

"It's ironic that a social network would serve as the place for old fashioned, in-person friendships to spring up," said Co-Founder and CMO, Jennifer Wang. "As Chinese-Americans, we have had the opportunity to connect with the needs of our audience and provide them with a social network that is now serving as a place for in-person, friendships to develop."

About: Dealmoon.com is a brand connector to reach luxury-focused Chinese-American millennial shoppers. With a ubiquitous brand reputation among shoppers of Chinese descent, Dealmoon is the #1 shopping advisory site for this demographic who are projected to consume 44% of the world's luxury product inventory by 2025. Specifically, Dealmoon provides exclusive luxury launches and deals to 17.6M monthly clicks, 10M social followers and the mobile app has been downloaded over 3M times. Since its inception in 2009, brands have sold over $1B through the platform, and Dealmoon is credited with bringing the formerly Chinese-only online shopping day, Singles' Day, to North America's luxury retailers. Dealmoon has been featured in TIME magazine, NASDAQ, Luxury Daily and Internet Retailer and has offices throughout the U.S. and China. For more information, visit www.Dealmoon.com .

