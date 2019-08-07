Social PR Industry Leader Launches Female Disruptors

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Buyer officially announces the launch of Female Disruptors , a news and education site featuring women and for women.

The news site went live on International Women's Day and helps unite, encourage and ignite ambitious females. The website features female disruptors who are business leaders and pioneers of their industries, paving the way for future generations of women.

Author, speaker and agency owner Lisa Buyer launches an online magazine designed to position women and underline the futurist female, moving beyond the shadows of #MeToo and reversing the stats of #EqualPay. She lives and works in Orlando, FL and Anna Maria Island, FL. Female disruptors can be role models for women around the world and encourage them to be more courageous, brave and ambitious. With the help of female disruptors, women can go above and beyond in their industry and break cultural norms.

"We want the future female disruptors to have a better path, one that is without adversity, one that is equal, balanced and fair without fear, discrimination or harassment," Buyer said.

Who are Female Disruptors?

Female disruptors are women who are change-makers in their industry. There's no need to be a best-seller to be featured on the website. The mission calls for women who have passion, vision, focus, compassion, determination and a burning desire to share this with the world.

Why are they needed?

Buffer recently published an article, "Examining Buffer's Gender Pay Gap in 2019," on Equal Pay Day in the USA. In the article, it says women in the United States are paid 80 cents for every dollar paid to men, amounting to a 20 percent annual gender wage gap of $10,169. Asian-American women are paid $.85 (cents) for every dollar paid to men and Latina women are paid the least at $.53 (cents) as of November 20, 2018.

This type of pay gap in the workplace is unacceptable and shows women still have a lot of progress to make for equality in the job industry.

Meet our Inaugural Female Disruptors

For our launch on International Women's Day, we put the spotlight on the following women.

Charlene Li , Founder and Senior Fellow at Altimeter

, Founder and Senior Fellow at Altimeter Catherine Howell , Founder and CEO of Eight Loop Social

, Founder and CEO of Eight Loop Social Kassia Meador , Professional Surfer and Founder of Kassia + Surf

, Professional Surfer and Founder of Kassia + Surf Jilea Hemmings, CEO and Co-Founder of Leaf Tyme

Lisa Buyer, Founder and CEO of The Buyer Group

Dana Todd , CEO of Balodana

, CEO of Balodana Navah Berg , Social VR & Mixed Reality VR

, Social VR & Mixed Reality VR Sarah Evans , Founder and CEO of Sevans Strategy

, Founder and CEO of Sevans Strategy Rachel Pedersen , Founder and CEO of Social Media United

, Founder and CEO of Social Media United Krista Neher , CEO of Bootcamp Digital and Best-Selling Author

, CEO of Bootcamp Digital and Best-Selling Author Mandy McEwen , Founder and CEO of Mod Girl Marketing LLC

, Founder and CEO of Mod Girl Marketing LLC Ai Addyson , Educator, Speaker and Host of Classroom Without Walls

What is up next for FemaleDisruptors.com

"By highlighting female disruptors, we hope we can help inspire future female leaders and pioneers. As well as offer advocacy, education and inspiration when you feel lost and alone," said Buyer.

To learn more visit: https://www.femaledisruptors.com/ .

About Lisa Buyer

Lisa Buyer is the owner/founder/CEO at The Buyer Group , a social PR agency. She is a member of Baby Bathwater, a highly curated entrepreneur community mastermind. She is the author of Social PR Secrets, a social media and public relations guide and working on her next book Digital Detox Secrets.

