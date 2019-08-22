Social Reality Changes Name to SRAX Effective on August 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, will formally change its name from Social Reality, Inc. to SRAX, Inc. The change will become effective pre-market on August 26, 2019.

The company's ticker symbol will remain SRAX.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

