Social Responsibility Trends, 2019 - Identify Where the Market is Going and How Consumers React in Different Categories

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TrendSights Analysis 2019: Social Responsibility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TrendSights Analysis 2019: Social Responsibility examines the importance of social responsibility and its implications in FMCG. It covers what the trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.



Key Highlights



The Social Responsibility trend is motivated by a deeper understanding of consumer desires beyond price sensitivity.

Younger consumers place the most emphasis on social wellbeing, and enjoy using the internet to search for new brands and products.

Consumers in Central and South America are more likely to buy premium products when they can see that the brand is socially responsible.

are more likely to buy premium products when they can see that the brand is socially responsible. Governments are taking action to encourage further corporate social responsibility. In 2018, the EU enacted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as its newest data protection regulation.

Reasons to Buy

Recognize what has driven the evolution of consumer attitudes so far, and why brands must incorporate socially responsible methods and production.

Identify where the market is going and how consumers react in different categories.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to assist future decision-making and product development.

Key Topics Covered



Trend Snapshot What? Why? Who? How? What Next? Appendix

Companies Mentioned



British American Tobacco

New Belgium Brewing Company

Alter Eco

Graal Wild Fish

Coca Cola

Proud Source Water

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7awmmq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

