Social Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 1.10 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Technological Advances in Social Robots to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The technological advances in social robots and increasing government support for the development of advanced social robots are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high cost will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The social robots market report is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for social robots in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS



Furhat Robotics AB



Hitachi Ltd.



Knightscope Inc.



Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Laundry Folding Robots Market: The Laundry Folding Robots Market has been segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Now

The Laundry Folding Robots Market has been segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Robotics Market in Middle East : The robotics market in Middle East has been segmented by application (services and industrial) and geography ( Saudi Arabia , the UAE, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ), Qatar , and rest of Middle East ). Download Free Sample Now

Social Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Furhat Robotics AB, Hitachi Ltd., Knightscope Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Savioke Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., and Ubtech Robotics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio