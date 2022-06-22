Social Robots Market Size to Grow by USD USD 1.10 trillion | Dominant Players include Diligent Robotics Inc., Furhat Robotics AB, Hitachi Ltd., Knightscope Inc. among others | Technavio

Social Robots Market Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The social robots market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top companies covered in this report are:

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS: The company offers advanced social robot named Buddy.

Diligent Robotics Inc. : The company offers advanced social robot named Moxi.

Furhat Robotics AB : The company offers social robot named Furhat.

Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers advanced human symbiotic robots such as EMIEW3 and others.

Knightscope Inc.: The company offers social robots such as K1, K3, K7, and others.

The company offers social robots such as K1, K3, K7, and others. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

PAL Robotics SL

Savioke Inc.

SoftBank Group Corp.

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

Social Robots Market Revenue-generating Segment Insights

Component

Hardware: The hardware segment held the largest social robots market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the miniaturization of electronic components such as sensors and actuators, technological advances in batteries and control systems, and the development of advanced vision systems.



Software



Services

Geography

APAC: 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for social robots market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The technological advances in social robots will facilitate the social robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

and are the key markets for social robots market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The technological advances in social robots will facilitate the social robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Social Robots Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global social robots market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the social robots market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The social robots market report covers the following areas:

Social Robots Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist social robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the social robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the social robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of social robots market, vendors

Social Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43% Market growth 2021-2025 $1.10 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Diligent Robotics Inc., Furhat Robotics AB, Hitachi Ltd., Knightscope Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Savioke Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., and Ubtech Robotics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS

Exhibit 45: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Overview



Exhibit 46: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 47: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Key offerings

10.4 Diligent Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 48: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Furhat Robotics AB

Exhibit 51: Furhat Robotics AB - Overview



Exhibit 52: Furhat Robotics AB - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Furhat Robotics AB - Key offerings

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

10.7 Knightscope Inc.

Exhibit 59: Knightscope Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Knightscope Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Knightscope Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Exhibit 62: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 PAL Robotics SL

Exhibit 66: PAL Robotics SL - Overview



Exhibit 67: PAL Robotics SL - Product and service



Exhibit 68: PAL Robotics SL - Key offerings

10.10 Savioke Inc.

Exhibit 69: Savioke Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Savioke Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Savioke Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SoftBank Group Corp.

Exhibit 72: SoftBank Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: SoftBank Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: SoftBank Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 75: SoftBank Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: SoftBank Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Ubtech Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 77: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

