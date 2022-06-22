Social Robots Market Size to Grow by USD USD 1.10 trillion | Dominant Players include Diligent Robotics Inc., Furhat Robotics AB, Hitachi Ltd., Knightscope Inc. among others | Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Social Robots Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness a potential growth difference of USD 1.10 trillion from 2020 to 2025. The report also identifies the market to progress in accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period. The surging technological advances in social robots and increasing focus on enhancing battery life are influencing the market growth positively. However, high costs of these robots might impede the sales.
Social Robots Market Vendor Insights
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The social robots market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top companies covered in this report are:
- BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS: The company offers advanced social robot named Buddy.
- Diligent Robotics Inc. : The company offers advanced social robot named Moxi.
- Furhat Robotics AB : The company offers social robot named Furhat.
- Hitachi Ltd.:The company offers advanced human symbiotic robots such as EMIEW3 and others.
- Knightscope Inc.: The company offers social robots such as K1, K3, K7, and others.
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
- PAL Robotics SL
- Savioke Inc.
- SoftBank Group Corp.
- Ubtech Robotics Inc.
Social Robots Market Revenue-generating Segment Insights
- Component
- Hardware: The hardware segment held the largest social robots market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the miniaturization of electronic components such as sensors and actuators, technological advances in batteries and control systems, and the development of advanced vision systems.
- Software
- Services
- Geography
- APAC: 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for social robots market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The technological advances in social robots will facilitate the social robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Social Robots Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global social robots market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the social robots market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The social robots market report covers the following areas:
Social Robots Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist social robots market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the social robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the social robots market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of social robots market, vendors
|
Social Robots Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$1.10 tn
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.10
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Diligent Robotics Inc., Furhat Robotics AB, Hitachi Ltd., Knightscope Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Savioke Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., and Ubtech Robotics Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Component
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component
- 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Component
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS
- Exhibit 45: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 46: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Key offerings
- 10.4 Diligent Robotics Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Furhat Robotics AB
- Exhibit 51: Furhat Robotics AB - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Furhat Robotics AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Furhat Robotics AB - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hitachi Ltd.
- 10.7 Knightscope Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Knightscope Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Knightscope Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Knightscope Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 PAL Robotics SL
- Exhibit 66: PAL Robotics SL - Overview
- Exhibit 67: PAL Robotics SL - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: PAL Robotics SL - Key offerings
- 10.10 Savioke Inc.
- Exhibit 69: Savioke Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Savioke Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Savioke Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SoftBank Group Corp.
- Exhibit 72: SoftBank Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: SoftBank Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: SoftBank Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: SoftBank Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: SoftBank Group Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Ubtech Robotics Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
