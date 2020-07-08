Social Security Survivor Benefits Only Cover Half of the Lost Earnings for Young Families According to ValuePenguin.com Study

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing a loved one is difficult for many, but for those who lose the primary provider for their home, it could mean not being able to pay the bills needed to provide for a family.

According to a study by ValuePenguin, survivor benefits only cover approximately half of what a young family would need to financially sustain themselves upon losing a sole provider. Furthermore, some families may not receive benefits if the earner did not pay into social security long enough. Here are the key findings of our research:

Social Security survivor's benefits leave a surviving spouse and two children short by $2,695 each month , or 49% of their budget, after losing their deceased loved one's earnings.

, or 49% of their budget, after losing their deceased loved one's earnings. Surviving families in the District of Columbia are hardest hit by a considerable margin, with an income gap of $5,801 , or 70%, every month .

are hardest hit by a considerable margin, with an . Massachusetts and Connecticut follow with larger shortfalls of $3,997 (57%) and $3,989 (56%) , respectively.

and follow with larger , respectively. West Virginian families fare best, with the still sizable gap of $1,646 a month , or 38%.

, or 38%. On the other hand, Idaho and Mississippi afford smaller shortfalls at $1,843 (39%) and $1,648 (40%), respectively.

