Social trader, influencer and businessman, Michaël Monteverde, known as MickaLaMasse, talks about his journey with cryptocurrency and the DeFi challenges he faces with Crypto4you

Its creator took action when their network got overloaded. Transactions were generating exorbitant fees. They launched a new generation of Ethereum and used their knowhow to shut down critics. They paid people who reported incidents and the people who were able to resolve them. I was among them when the bugs starting going down. I felt I had to get on that rocket to the moon. Back then, 1 ETH was worth $90. Today, it's worth around $4,000.

Has your experience as a social trader been useful to you?

On Telegram, Instagram and Snapchat, I have about 320,000 followers. They appreciated that I democratized trading in France with Trad4you. They followed my natural migration to Crypto4you. You can't buy experience, it has to be lived!

Why would you go into crypto when all the indicators were pointing down?

I'm based in Gibraltar, one of the cryptocurrency and DeFI capitals. My success was noticed in this environment that left the Francophone market behind. That led me to become the spokesperson for France's first decentralized finance project: Tacoswap. For this DEX, I got over a million euros in one hour from my community. My followers' commitment helped me realize that I have some influence.

What are your ambitions?

Decentralized finance is the ultimate goal. The TacoSwap DEX valued at $5 million is a new form of community governance. I'm now just one investor in a sea of others since I had made it into a DAO - Decentralized Autonomous Organization. As a result, no one person controls it. Now, since I like to be the brain of a project, the free-enterprising one, I intend to launch my own cryptocurrency. I can do it and it'll succeed.

