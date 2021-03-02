Socially Inspired Investor(SM) podcast/digest discusses how recent legislation gives hope for fighting climate change and also tips for investors

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Socially Inspired Investors' latest podcast focuses on legislation that Congress has recently passed, which earmarks $35 billion to foster clean energy research, renewable technology and energy efficiency, the development of sustainable products and services, and jobs that will help the economic recovery and what it means for investors.

"We talk with Desmond Wheatley, President and CEO of Beam Global, a sustainable technology company, who is optimistic regarding a future of working towards the goal of reducing our carbon footprint. Wheatley points out that the criteria used to evaluate investment options are changing -- an additional factor investors should consider is whether companies are meeting the 'inevitability' of change. This makes sense as companies of all types announce their commitment to changing their business models toward achieving net zero carbon," says Charles Hamowy, Editor of The Socially Inspired Investor.

The challenge for companies is can they adapt to the new world or otherwise witness their relative value diminish. Investors are wise to make decisions not only based on past performance but also how well companies will take their place in the new future.

The field is wide open for entrepreneurs and established companies to make a real impact on climate change with the invention of new products and/or services, and retrofitting existing ones that will have a positive effect on the environment. This month's podcast sheds some light on this topic that we believe will be of interest to investors.

The Socially Inspired Investor Podcast, a distillation of informed current thinking on the topic, provides the average investor practical ESG information. The monthly podcast presents in-depth interviews with ESG thought leaders. The podcast is offered without cost. To subscribe, visit SociallyInspiredInvestor.com.

