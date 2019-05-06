Societe Generale announces the following appointments within its Global Markets division

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvain Cartier is appointed as Head of Fixed Income and Currencies within market activities. Sylvain Cartier will be based in Paris and will report to Jean-François Grégoire, Head of Global Markets. In line with the strategic adjustments recently announced by the Bank in Fixed Income and Currencies, Sylvain will work on the refocusing of the flow activities (cash and flow derivatives) and to further develop investment and financing solutions to make Rates, Credit and Currencies activities more profitable.

Hatem Mustapha is appointed Head of Global Markets for Americas, replacing Sylvain Cartier in this role. Previously Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives for Americas, Hatem Mustapha will remain based in New-York and will report to Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer for Societe Generale Americas and to Jean-François Grégoire. His replacement will be announced in due course.

Sylvain Cartier and Hatem Mustapha benefit from extensive experience in financial markets. Their long-term commitment in serving the Group's market activities and their knowledge in derivatives solutions will be key to pursue the development and the refocusing of Societe Generale's market activities.

These appointments will be effective in Q3 2019, upon Sylvain Cartier's relocation to Paris.

Biographies



Sylvain Cartier

Sylvain Cartier is appointed Head of Fixed Income and Currencies, effective in Q3 2019.

Sylvain has been based in New-York acting as Head of Global Markets for Americas since November 2017 and as Head of Fixed Income and Currencies for Americas since 2014. Previously based in Hong-Kong, Sylvain was Head of Trading for Fixed Income and Currencies in Asia Pacific since 2012 and acted as Head of Treasury for Societe Generale in Asia. He held different positions in the region: he was Head of Emerging Markets Trading in Singapore since 2008 and Treasurer for Societe Generale in Tokyo in 2007. Sylvain spent three years in London from 2001 as a Senior Originator for financial institutions, and five years thereafter in Tokyo where he was a Trader on Japanese bond prior to moving to the bank side on the money market desk.

He joined Societe Generale in 1993 as a trader.

Sylvain is a graduate of HEC Montreal.

Hatem Mustapha

Hatem Mustapha is appointed as Head of Global Markets for Americas, effective in Q3 2019.

Since 2016, Hatem Mustapha was Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives for Americas. He was previously Co-Head of Asset Backed Products, since end of 2014, and Global Head of the Special Situations Group in New-York since 2009. He was Global Head of Market Risk in Paris since 2005 and Head of Transversal Market Risk since 2003. Prior to that, he served as Head of Market Risk for Equity Derivatives.

Hatem joined Societe Generale in 2000 after 10 years of Interest Rate Options Trading at Transoptions Finance (Credit Agricole Group) and Commerzbank.

Hatem holds a degree in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 149,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation; International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates , with networks in Africa , Russia , Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

, with networks in , , Central and and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

SOURCE Societe Generale

Related Links

http://www.socgen.com

