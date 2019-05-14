Société Pétrolière Expands Liquified Petroleum Gas Business

The plant will add to SP's fast-growing presence, training 19 new members of staff to fill and distribute the cylinders which are provided in sizes of 3kg, 6kgs 12kgs and 15kgs. The amount of LPG imported in Rwanda has doubled from 5,020,595 kilograms in 2016 to 18,278,617 kilograms in 2018* and is set to continue this trend.

The environmental benefits are also clear and supported by the World Health Organisation.

Egide Gatera, Founding Shareholder of SP Ltd said, "More Rwandans are using gas for cooking and industry. They realise that using gas is healthier and cleaner than using charcoal or fire wood. In line with our commitment to reach the wider population, SP is the first in Rwanda to have LPG storage and filling facilities outside of Kigali."

"After receiving ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification earlier this year, this is an exciting development for Rwanda and for SP. We look forward to helping more households and industrial users switch to better and cleaner gas as we continue to invest and operate to the highest possible standards in the region," added Yves Legrux, CEO for Société Petrolière Ltd.

For further information please contact:

CONTACT SP Press Office

EMAIL spmedia@m3yer.com

WEB https://www.sp.co.rw

About

Société Pétrolière Ltd (SP) is a limited liability private company servicing Eastern Africa with the importation and distribution of petroleum products. Founded in 1967 in Rwanda, the company has a rich and successful history of partnering with oil majors including BP and Shell. SP supplies a broad range of products including Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or Diesel), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or Petrol), Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Lubricating Oils and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). With the ambition to become a regional player, SP has recently partnered with BB Energy, one of the world's leading energy trading companies.

*Rwanda revenue office

SOURCE Société Pétrolière Ltd