Société Pétrolière Launch Brioche 'On-The-Go!', a New Concept of Coffee Shops at SP Stations

Brioche On-The-Go! offers an improved retail experience for SP's customers. Located at the new SP Nyarugenge and SP Gikondo stations, it provides a new menu of drinks, food and convenience retailing products.

SP CEO Yves Legrux said "Brioche On-The-Go! expansion is another step in the development of SP and marks the company's continued growth into a wider range of retail petroleum offers in Rwanda and neighbouring countries."

The SP investment programme is part of an ongoing retail roll-out taking place this year aimed at improving customer experience.

"The opportunity to expand Brioche Coffee Shops via a strong fuel retail platform like SP is an exciting time for Rwanda. The brand is proven, well known, and will enable SP to extend its retail supply advantage to customers," said Jean-Philippe Kayobotsi, CEO of Brioche for Société Petrolière Ltd.

Egide Gatera, Founding Shareholder of SP Ltd said "I look forward to seeing more Brioche retail coffee sites throughout the year. We are committed to investing in SP's people and infrastructure to grow our customer offer across the region."

In addition, SP Ltd are proud to be procuring their produce from a range of local suppliers, including tea from Rwanda Mountain Tea Company and coffee from the Hingakawa coffee co-op. The Hingakawa, meaning 'Lets Grow Coffee' is more than 500 women strong, located in the mountainous region of the Gakenke District.

Each year, the women bring the coffee they've grown to the co-op to be sorted, dried and then sold. As a group, they make business decisions, negotiate for the best prices and support each other. SP is committed to helping Rwanda thrive.

https://www.sp.co.rw

Note to editors:

Société Pétrolière Ltd (SP) is a limited liability private company servicing Eastern Africa with the importation and distribution of petroleum products. Founded in 1967 in Rwanda, the company has a rich and successful history of partnering with oil majors including BP and Shell. SP supplies a broad range of products including Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or Diesel), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or Petrol), Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Lubricating Oils and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). With the ambition to become a regional player, SP has recently partnered with BB Energy, one of the world's leading energy trading companies.

SOURCE Société Pétrolière Ltd

Related Links

https://www.sp.co.rw

