Society Entertainment brokers Brand Ambassador deal between model Maya Johnson and Beauty Kitchen
16:34 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Johnson has become the youngest Brand Ambassador for international Beauty brand, Beauty Kitchen by Heather Marianna at just 13 years old. Maya will attend upcoming events in Mexico, and US as the young face of BK, most notably this 2018 Awards Season in Los Angeles. In addition to her live attendance at the upcoming awards season gifting suites etc, such as the 2018 Emmy Awards, she will also speak to youth via her growing social media on the importance of starting a beauty regime at her young age of 13, and why Beauty Kitchen products are the perfect way to achieve that beautiful youthful look.
"Maya has shown such grace, poise, and intelligence in her very young life. She was the perfect person Joe Lorenzo could of brought to us to be a Brand Ambassador for young girls all over the world," said CEO and Founder of Beauty Kitchen Heather Marianna.
(Maya Johnson pictured with Beauty Kitchen Products)
Follow Maya Johnson on Social Media:
IG: @MayaJohnsonOF
Recently Maya participated in Society Entertainments Mexico City Talent Showcase; under the guidance of Joe Lorenzo she perfected, and performed a monologue, 2 commercials, and a runway walk. She excelled and caught the attention of 2 local Mexico City Talent & Modeling Agencies: New Icon Models, and Paragon Model Management, and Joe Lorenzo was able to align her with Beauty Kitchen and this exciting partnership.
"The minute I met Maya and her parents I knew she would be perfect to align with Beauty Kitchen. Based on her work ethic, her maturity, poise, beauty, and drive at such a young age, I have no doubt Maya will represent the BK brand, myself, and her family with such distinction," said Talent Scout and CEO of Society Entertainment Joe Lorenzo.
"I am so excited to embark on my international modeling career through Society Entertainment, and my new brand ambassadorship Beauty Kitchen," says Maya Johnson.
All Inquiries can be directed to Joe Lorenzo at Society Entertainment, joe@societyent.com or 310-321-7879.
SOURCE Society Entertainment
Share this article