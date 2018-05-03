Society Entertainment brokers Brand Ambassador deal between model Maya Johnson and Beauty Kitchen

"Maya has shown such grace, poise, and intelligence in her very young life. She was the perfect person Joe Lorenzo could of brought to us to be a Brand Ambassador for young girls all over the world," said CEO and Founder of Beauty Kitchen Heather Marianna.

(Maya Johnson pictured with Beauty Kitchen Products)



Follow Maya Johnson on Social Media:



IG: @MayaJohnsonOF

Recently Maya participated in Society Entertainments Mexico City Talent Showcase; under the guidance of Joe Lorenzo she perfected, and performed a monologue, 2 commercials, and a runway walk. She excelled and caught the attention of 2 local Mexico City Talent & Modeling Agencies: New Icon Models, and Paragon Model Management, and Joe Lorenzo was able to align her with Beauty Kitchen and this exciting partnership.

"The minute I met Maya and her parents I knew she would be perfect to align with Beauty Kitchen. Based on her work ethic, her maturity, poise, beauty, and drive at such a young age, I have no doubt Maya will represent the BK brand, myself, and her family with such distinction," said Talent Scout and CEO of Society Entertainment Joe Lorenzo.

"I am so excited to embark on my international modeling career through Society Entertainment, and my new brand ambassadorship Beauty Kitchen," says Maya Johnson.

All Inquiries can be directed to Joe Lorenzo at Society Entertainment, joe@societyent.com or 310-321-7879.

SOURCE Society Entertainment

