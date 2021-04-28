Society for Information Display Announces Display Week 2021 Keynote Addresses by Top Executives from Amazon, Samsung, Adobe, Google and Applied Materials

This year, for the first time, Display Week will present five keynote speakers – and the content promises to be robust as global visionaries take center stage daily to share their unique insights about today's hottest technologies and most significant trends.

"We're thrilled to present these extraordinary leaders at Display Week 2021," says Dr. Nikhil Balram, General Chair, SID Display Week 2021 and CEO of EyeWay Vision Inc. "Collectively, they'll provide key insights, perspective, and opportunities on the horizon for industry stakeholders throughout the display ecosystem – from display creators and value-add suppliers to OEM, and end-users."

Keynote Speakers

Miriam Daniel, Vice President, Echo and Alexa Devices, Amazon (Monday, May 17, 8:00 a.m. PDT)

Keynote: "Designing an Ambient Customer Experience"

Miriam Daniel is the vice president of Echo and Alexa Devices at Amazon. She is one of the creative minds behind Echo and Alexa, innovations that have changed the way we interact with the world around us. She is responsible for the innovative lineup of Echo Products and Alexa experiences that delight customers every day, as well as the developer technologies that skill builders use to bring Alexa experiences to life. Amazon believes technology should make your life easier and better, without getting in the way. The company vision is to create an ambient experience, one that understands you and your home well enough to predict your needs and proactively act on your behalf in meaningful ways. In this discussion, Daniel will talk about how her teams invent that experience – starting with the introduction of Alexa and the first Echo speaker, through to the development of Echo Show smart displays, better sensors, and smarter, more personalized AI.

Joo Sun Choi, CEO and President, Samsung Display (Tuesday, May 18, 8:00 a.m. PDT)

Keynote: "The Metaverse and the Great Future of Display"

Joo Sun Choi is Samsung Display's president and chief executive officer. Prior to his appointment in 2020, he was head of the Large Display Business Division and took the leading role in completing Samsung Display's transition to a quantum-dot (QD) display business. Choi has authored more than 30 papers in the field of electronic circuits and devices, and holds more than 25 U.S. patents. For its keynote address at SID's Display Week 2013, Samsung Display presented "Displays and Innovation: An Exciting Future," which envisioned a display-centric world in a hyper-connected future. Now we are living in a world surrounded by displays, particularly as a result of Covid-19. This is because displays are the windows connecting people. This keynote will be presented virtually through the display screen as part of the Metaverse. In the next decade, self-luminous displays will not only be for smartphones, but will expand to products with innovative technologies such as foldability, slidability, under-panel cameras, and quantum dots.

Stefano Corazza, Vice President, Fellow Adobe (Wednesday, May 19, 8:00 a.m. PDT)

Keynote: "Providing Access to Immersive Storytelling Tools While Waiting for the AR Display Breakthrough"

Stefano Corazza is a former researcher at Stanford University Biomotion Lab, where he developed machine-learning solutions for marker-less motion capture. He is the founder of Mixamo, the first online service for 3D character animation, which was acquired by Adobe in 2015. In the last five years, Corazza has developed Adobe's strategy in 3D/immersive technology and is also head of augmented reality as vice president and fellow. While the augmented-reality ecosystem has been maturing quickly after clearing major hurdles, including computer vision and authoring tools, the key to the next major unlock will be no-code authoring solutions for creative storytellers as well as a more immersive (and wearable) way to experience AR. Corazza will discuss the paradigm shifts and challenges AR creation presents as well as some key unlocks in animation and interactivity space.

Ana Corrales, Chief Operating Officer, Google Devices & Services (Thursday, May 20, 8:00 a.m. PDT)

Keynote: "Hardware Innovation and Display Supply Chain in a Post-Covid World"

Ana Corrales is the chief operating officer for Google's Devices & Services business. As COO, Corrales leads the development process for Made by Google hardware and Nest products – phones, laptops, Google Home, Chromecast, Nest Thermostat – and manages getting those products into the hands of customers. She also drives end-to-end IT efforts and customer experience work across the business. Corrales has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 50 Most Powerful Latinas in Business, and as one of the most powerful Latinas by the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA). She is known in the industry as a seasoned leader who can successfully grow startup businesses into multi-multibillion-dollar companies. The global Covid-19 pandemic has presented many challenges to supply chains and prompted us to evolve our approach to hardware innovation. This keynote will address the role that displays play in Google's hardware vision, the lessons the industry can take from the pandemic, Google's approach to innovation in a post-Covid future, and how the display industry can help meet the needs of end customers.

Om Nalamasu, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Applied Materials, Inc.; President, Applied Ventures, LLC (Friday, May 21, 8:00 a.m. PDT)

Keynote: "The Role of Materials Engineering to Enable the Next Wave of Display Innovations"

Omkaram (Om) Nalamasu is senior vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) of Applied Materials, Inc. He brings extensive experience and passion to the role of CTO, where he leads the development of disruptive products to address new markets and businesses in partnership with the broader technology ecosystem. He has built a world-class team to support Applied's leadership in materials engineering. He also serves as president of Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital fund of Applied Materials, where he oversees strategic investments in early- and growth-stage companies. A world-renowned expert in materials science and one of our industry's most respected forward-thinkers, Nalamasu has championed a renewed focus on Applied's global innovation culture through various internal development programs and open innovation methods. Materials Engineering – the process of depositing, removing, modifying, and analyzing materials at an atomic level on an industrial scale – has transformed the world through lower cost and higher performance solid-state devices. As display devices become an increasingly ubiquitous part of everyday life, mobility platforms including AR/VR computing and communication devices, wearables, foldables, and direct-view and automotive displays demand higher brightness and resolution with flexible form factors at lower cost. This presentation will detail how materials engineering can address some of the fundamental challenges associated with bringing these devices from lab to fab for everyday use.

It is not too late to register and be part of Display Week 2021. For more information and to register for Display Week 2021, visit www.displayweek.org.

About Display Week 2021

The 58th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be an all-virtual event, May 17-21. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2021, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2021), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

Contact:

Press Registration Request

[email protected]

SOURCE SID

Related Links

http://www.sid.org

