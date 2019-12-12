Society for Science & the Public Announces Regeneron as New Title Sponsor of the International Science and Engineering Fair

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Regeneron ISEF gathers outstanding science students from around the globe to compete for millions in prizes at the world's largest pre-college science and engineering competition

Society for Science & the Public (Society) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that Regeneron is the new title sponsor of the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest pre-college science and engineering competition, with a commitment of approximately $24 million over a five-year period.

Established in 1950, ISEF gives the world's best and brightest young scientists a global stage to share their outstanding STEM research, and compete for nearly $5 million in awards, prizes and scholarships. Each year, over 175,000 students compete in the Society's more than 420 affiliated high school science fairs around the world. Top winners earn the right to compete at ISEF where nearly 2,000 finalists, half of which are young female scientists, are judged in 21 different categories including biochemistry, behavioral and social sciences, environmental engineering, mathematics, robotics and intelligent machines, systems software and translational medical science.

Regeneron's commitment comes as the Society has created a new multitiered sponsorship model to support different judging categories, events and delegations of ISEF finalists. The Society is continuing to seek additional sponsors who are similarly committed to furthering the future of science and engineering, and will be announcing new sponsors in the coming weeks and months.

This sponsorship builds on Regeneron and the Society's long-standing partnership to advance STEM education, including through Regeneron's $100 million, ten-year commitment to the Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS), the nation's most prestigious science competition for high school seniors.

"Regeneron is committed to helping engage and inspire the next generation of scientific innovators, as we believe there is nothing more important for helping address the truly existential threats facing humankind – from disease to climate change. We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the Society for Science & the Public to now take on title sponsorship of the International Science and Engineering Fair, adding to our previous commitment with the Regeneron Science Talent Search," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. "It is a great honor, as well as a major responsibility, to take on these legacy programs – ISEF previously sponsored by Intel, and STS previously sponsored by Westinghouse and Intel – that have been inspiring young scientists for generations. As a product of these programs myself, I know firsthand how they can change a young person's life by providing the experiences and challenges, as well as the confidence, that one can make a change in the world through science."

"The International Science and Engineering Fair is the world's most powerful STEM talent pipeline, providing young scientists and engineers from 80 countries, regions and territories an opportunity to compete on the world's stage. We are thrilled to have Regeneron join us as the title sponsor of ISEF, and look forward to announcing more sponsors soon," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. "Regeneron's commitment to supporting the next generation of STEM leaders is inspiring."

About Society for Science & the Public

Society for Science & the Public is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the Broadcom MASTERS and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science & the Public is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain and rare diseases. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced that, in a clinical trial, Regeneron's investigational therapy for Ebola demonstrated superior efficacy to the existing standard-of-care for saving the lives of people infected with this virus.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious disease, to foster a culture of integrity and operational excellence and to build a sustainable future. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the United States. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, and now, Regeneron ISEF.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

