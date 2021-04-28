Society Of Industrial And Office Realtors® Elects Incoming Officers

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), recently elected its 2021-2022 officers during its annual spring world conference, TransACT 360, which was held virtually this year due to the global pandemic. The elected officers will be installed in Nashville, Tenn. prior to CREate 360, SIOR's annual fall world conference that is currently scheduled to be held in-person October 14-16, 2021.

This fall, SIOR's current president-elect, Patrick Sentner, SIOR, an office specialist in Pittsburgh, will assume office as SIOR Global President. The current vice president, Patricia J. Loveall, SIOR, an industrial specialist in Seattle, will become SIOR President-Elect.

David Lockwood, SIOR, an office specialist in Columbia, S.C., has been elected as SIOR's Vice-President. After serving a one-year term as vice president, Lockwood will serve as president-elect for a year and then step into the presidency of SIOR in the fall of 2023.

John Adams, SIOR, will assume the role of Chapter Leadership Council Speaker in the fall, and J.R. Steinbauer, SIOR, was elected as Speaker-Elect.

The following members were elected to serve two-year terms on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:

Bruce Hecht , SIOR, an office specialist, Dallas

, SIOR, an office specialist, Vanessa Herzog , SIOR, industrial specialist, Tacoma, Wash.

In addition, the following SIOR members were also elected to serve as Regional Directors for a two-year term:

Central Regional Director: Ryan Zabrowski , SIOR, industrial specialist, Omaha, Neb.

, SIOR, industrial specialist, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director: Dawn Marie Griggs , SIOR, office specialist, Newport News, Va.

, SIOR, office specialist, Northwest Regional Director: Devin Pierce , SIOR, industrial specialist, Boise, Idaho

, SIOR, industrial specialist, Southeast Regional Director: William Burgess , SIOR, office specialist, Greenville, S.C.

, SIOR, office specialist, Southwest Regional Director: Keith Edwards , SIOR, industrial specialist, Houston

About SIOR (www.sior.com)

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. Today, there are more than 3,400 SIOR members in 42 countries. www.sior.com

