Society of Interventional Radiology Foundation bestows annual philanthropy award

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Interventional Radiology Foundation presented this year's Frederick S. Keller, M.D., Philanthropy Award to John Abele, FSIR at the foundation's annual Gala on March 24, held in conjunction with the Society of Interventional Radiology's (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting in Austin.

The Frederick S. Keller, M.D., Philanthropy Award honors an individual who, through exceptional generosity and through inspiring others to give, demonstrates outstanding commitment to SIR Foundation. Abele, a cofounder and director of Boston Scientfic Corporation, was an early pioneer and leader in the field of "minimally invasive medicine."

"Mr. Abele's passion for promoting innovative and disruptive medical technologies in global clinical practice are reflected in his generous support of scientific research through SIR Foundation," said SIR Foundation Chair Jeremy C. Durack, M.D., M.S., FSIR, interventional radiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

"I am honored to present this award to John Abele. His enthusiasm for making a culture-changing impact on medicine and support for SIR Foundation illustrate his commitment to the bright future of interventional radiology," said Frederick S. Keller, M.D., FSIR, who bestowed the award to Abele at SIR Foundation's Gala at the Four Seasons Austin.

Abele is an Honorary Fellow of the Society of Interventional Radiology and was a recipient of the SIR Gold Medal in 2005, one of only three nonphysicians to be presented with this award. His major interests include science literacy for children, education and the process by which new technology is invented, developed and introduced to society. From 2002 to 2010, he served as Chairman of the FIRST Foundation, which runs a range of robotics competitions for grade and high school kids to make being science-literate cool and fun. He continues to serve as Vice-Chairman.

About the Society of Interventional Radiology

The Society of Interventional Radiology is a nonprofit, professional medical society representing more than 8,000 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, students, scientists and clinical associates, dedicated to improving patient care through the limitless potential of image-guided therapies. SIR's members work in a variety of settings and at different professional levels—from medical students and residents to university faculty and private practice physicians. Visit sirweb.org.

The Society of Interventional Radiology is holding its Annual Scientific Meeting March 23–28, 2019 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. Visit sirmeeting.org.

About the Society of Interventional Radiology Foundation

SIR Foundation is a scientific foundation dedicated to fostering research and education in interventional radiology for the purposes of advancing scientific knowledge, increasing the number of skilled investigators in interventional radiology and developing innovative therapies that lead to improved patient care and quality of life. Visit sirfoundation.org.

