Society wants to reopen - The Social Safety Initiative will get us there

The global outbreak of COVID-19 is a threat of immense proportion.

Commerce, civic and academic institutions lack dependable interdisciplinary mitigation strategies.

Communities are scared to socialize, which create stress and agitation.

Youth lack concrete education, training and access to gear to enable effective social hygiene.

The Barriers:

Businesses lack standard protocols to stay open and safe.

Communities lack training on risk assessment.

Individuals lack resources that integrate research, medicine and public health recommendations into adoptable practices.

The Solution:

Individual safety education must be open access.

Site-specific safety protocols must be matched with worker training.

High quality effective safety gear must be non-toxic, reusable and subsidized.

The Social Safety Initiative has these solutions.

We bore witnessed to Seattle's outbreak. We lived through Florida's Mother's Day reopening season. We had to act.

Our Council of Advisors assembled and made a mad dash to develop a set of tangible public health protocol standards that can be applied to any configuration of social spaces.

Social Safety Standards provides each site with:

A Public Health Trainer

Site Risk Assessment & Traffic Flow Mapping

Tailored Safety Standards: Protocols and Placards

Worksite Mitigation Plan Training

Worker Certifications

Client Orientations

Template Language for Union CBAs

Environmental Toxicant Assessment of Cleaning Supplies & Protocols

Coming Soon:

External Sanitizing System Subsidies

Translated Social Safety Resources

Regulatory Support

Site Microbe Testing

Optional Participation in Community De-identified Aggregate Data Sharing

We act on our commitment to equity:

We created a free web-based resource so everyone can develop their safety skillset.

We co-championed the fashioning of high-grade safety gear and can subsidize its cost.

We adapted a Health Equity Index marker guide defrayment of our costs for under-resourced communities.

Society must coordinate efforts during germ warfare to regain individual freedom. The Social Safety Initiative has the manual to do so.

Spread the word. Protect a Kid

SocialSafetyInitiative.org

Check us out for updates. Each week we expand our Science Education, Safety Training, Kids Corner pages and Community Outreach events calendar.

SOURCE Social Safety Initiative

