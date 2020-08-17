Society wants to reopen - The Social Safety Initiative will get us there
Aug 17, 2020, 08:28 ET
SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Safety Initiative (SSI) is a science-based nonprofit equipped to deliver tailored CDC-established safety protocols for any gathering who wants to break the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in their community.
The Problem:
- The global outbreak of COVID-19 is a threat of immense proportion.
- Commerce, civic and academic institutions lack dependable interdisciplinary mitigation strategies.
- Communities are scared to socialize, which create stress and agitation.
- Youth lack concrete education, training and access to gear to enable effective social hygiene.
The Barriers:
- Businesses lack standard protocols to stay open and safe.
- Communities lack training on risk assessment.
- Individuals lack resources that integrate research, medicine and public health recommendations into adoptable practices.
The Solution:
- Individual safety education must be open access.
- Site-specific safety protocols must be matched with worker training.
- High quality effective safety gear must be non-toxic, reusable and subsidized.
The Social Safety Initiative has these solutions.
We bore witnessed to Seattle's outbreak. We lived through Florida's Mother's Day reopening season. We had to act.
Our Council of Advisors assembled and made a mad dash to develop a set of tangible public health protocol standards that can be applied to any configuration of social spaces.
Social Safety Standards provides each site with:
- A Public Health Trainer
- Site Risk Assessment & Traffic Flow Mapping
- Tailored Safety Standards: Protocols and Placards
- Worksite Mitigation Plan Training
- Worker Certifications
- Client Orientations
- Template Language for Union CBAs
- Environmental Toxicant Assessment of Cleaning Supplies & Protocols
Coming Soon:
- External Sanitizing System Subsidies
- Translated Social Safety Resources
- Regulatory Support
- Site Microbe Testing
- Optional Participation in Community De-identified Aggregate Data Sharing
We act on our commitment to equity:
- We created a free web-based resource so everyone can develop their safety skillset.
- We co-championed the fashioning of high-grade safety gear and can subsidize its cost.
- We adapted a Health Equity Index marker guide defrayment of our costs for under-resourced communities.
Society must coordinate efforts during germ warfare to regain individual freedom. The Social Safety Initiative has the manual to do so.
Spread the word. Protect a Kid
Check us out for updates. Each week we expand our Science Education, Safety Training, Kids Corner pages and Community Outreach events calendar.
