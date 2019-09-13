Socionext Adds 8K Encoding Feature to M820L Media Accelerator Card

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext America Inc. releases the 'M820L-8K' media accelerator card, the latest addition in the M820L family, to enable encoding acceleration of 8K resolution video. The company will demonstrate the solution at IBC 2019, RAI Amsterdam, September 13-17, 2019.

The M820L is a media accelerator card that can be attached to a server system to accelerate codec processes without changing existing users' server configuration. The new 'M820L-8K' combines a firmware update and an 8K encoding license to the M820L. It provides high quality and high performance 8K encoding acceleration with an easy-to-use user interface for post-production of 8K video. The M820L-8K dramatically improves 8K production efficiency.

Along with the M820L-8K, Socionext will showcase an 8K real-time encoder 'e8' that enables 8K60p live streaming and a world's leading lightweight, compact and low-power 's8' 8K media player that plays 8K60p live streaming and performs local media playback of 8K60p/HEVC contents. The 's8" also features a companion 's8-c21' HDMI2.0 to HDMI2.1 converter that enables 8K video transmission with a single cable.

Socionext comprehensive 8K ecosystem features a wide range of products enabling 8K live streaming and powering 8K contents distribution systems.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

