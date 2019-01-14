Socket Mobile Announces SocketScan® S500 Token Exchange

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced the expansion of their contactless product line with the S500 Token Exchange. It facilitates tap-and-go, NFC user experiences that are popular with mobile wallets and consumer engagements, applicable for payment applications, contactless passes, identifications, ticketing, and more.

The S500 captures a cryptographically generated payload "token" from NFC-enabled devices (i.e. phone, smart watch, payment card or fob) with a high level of trust, and then passes this payload over Bluetooth to a tablet or PC that is running a connected application. The RF Front End can read anything HF (13.56 MHz) – from an RFID button to a Java Smart Card.

Coupled with Socket Mobile's Capture SDK, application development becomes smooth, fast and frictionless. Be it iOS, Android, or Windows, we support a wide range of modern platforms, as well as popular development environments for ultimate control over your S500 Token Exchange solution.

Contact Socket Mobile at NFC@socketmoble.com or (800) 856-9387 to get involved in early beta testing. Learn more about the S500 Token Exchange with our preliminary data sheet https://www.socketmobile.com/products/500-SCKTseries/s500.

S500 MSRP: $249.00

General availability will be in Q3.

Developers can purchase the S500 at our Developer's price through the Socket Mobile portal. Take advantage of this price by registering anew or logging in the Developer Portal: https://www.socketmobile.com/developer/welcome

About Socket Mobile

Founded in 1992, Socket Mobile is a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in retail point of sale, field service, transportation, manufacturing and other mobile markets. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners. Socket Mobile has a robust network of thousands of developers registered to use its software developer's kit to add sophisticated barcode scanning to mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook and Twitter @socketmobile and subscribe to SocketTalk the company's official blog.

Socket Mobile NFC Product Information:

Vincent Coli

Sr. Product Manager

510-933-3060

vince@socketmobile.com

