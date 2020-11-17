Socket Mobile Takes Goodwill Impairment Charge in Q3 2020

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, announced today that it has completed the annual goodwill impairment test required by generally accepted accounting principles. As a result of the lower stock price from the beginning of 2020 through the annual goodwill measurement date of September 30th, the Company concluded that an adjustment to its fair value was required.

The non-cash impairment charge totaled $4.4 million and was recorded in the Company's Q3 2020 results. The impairment charge does not affect the Company's cash position, cash flow from operating activities, bank debt covenants, and does not have any impact on future operations.

The revised financial tables reflecting the goodwill impairment can be found at the end of this press release. For detailed information, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/944075/000094407520000048/q3-2020.htm

About Socket Mobile, Inc.

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook, Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

-- Revised financial tables to follow --

Socket Mobile, Inc. Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands except per share amounts and percentages)



Three months ended Sept 30, Nine months ended Sept 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 4,109 $ 4,980 $ 11,044 $ 14,668 Cost of revenue 1,835 2,344 5,186 7,003 Gross margin 2,274 2,636 5,858 7,665 Gross margin percent 55.3% 52.9% 53.0% 52.3% Research & development 681 1,015 2,421 2,906 Sales & marketing 658 785 2,148 2,312 General & administrative 486 707 1,741 2,053 Goodwill impairment charges 4,427 -- 4,427 -- Total operating expenses 6,252 2,507 10,737 7,271 Operating income (loss) (3,978) 129 (4,879) 394 Other income -- -- 70 -- Interest income (expense), net (24) (25) (51) (83) Income tax (expense) benefit (1) (10) (1) (85) Net income (loss) $ (4,003)* $ 94 $ (4,861)* $ 226 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic Diluted $ (0.62)* $ (0.62)* $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.76)* $ (0.76)* $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic Diluted 6,038 6,038 5,999 6,317 6,020 6,020 5,980 6,237

*Included goodwill impairment adjustment of $4.43 million recorded as of September 30, 2020

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands)



September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019** Cash $ 1,775 $ 959 Accounts receivable, net 2,359 2,837 Inventories, net 3,362 3,179 Deferred cost on shipments to distributors 179 234 Other current assets 317 312 Property and equipment, net 835 864 Goodwill -- 4,427 Deferred tax assets 5,507 5,507 Operating leases right-of-use assets 704 937 Other long-term assets 170 202 Total assets $ 15,208* $ 19,458 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,417 $ 2,651 Bank line of credit -- 1,413 Notes payable 1,059 333 Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount 168 -- Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount-related party 1,265 -- Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors 557 611 Deferred service revenue 55 74 Operating lease liabilities 855 1,134 Other liabilities -- 8 Total liabilities 6,376 6,224 Common stock 61,532 61,073 Accumulated deficit (52,700)* (47,839) Total equity 8,832* 13,234 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,208* $ 19,458

*Included goodwill impairment adjustment of $4.43 million recorded as of September 30, 2020 **Derived from audited financial statements.

