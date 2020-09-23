SOCMA Adds Another Five Members to its Ranks

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce the addition of five more companies to the association, expanding the total number of new members to 16 in the first three quarters of 2020. SOCMA's Board of Governors last week approved chemical manufacturer Sofix and service providers Anchin, New York Center for Innovation, POWER Engineers and Rockwell Automation.

SOCMA's newest manufacturer member, Sofix, produces organic synthesis specialty chemicals for the thermal paper industry. "We are looking to expand our toll and custom synthesis manufacturing beyond our historic base in fluoran chemistry for thermal paper color formers," said Sofix President Paul Cahill. "We see SOCMA membership as a way to increase our exposure to potential clients and take advantage of our pending certification to RC 14001®:2015."

Anchin rejoins SOCMA as an affiliate member. "We knew this was an ideal time to come back," said Yair Holtzman, Partner, R&D Tax Credits and Chemicals & Energy Group at Anchin. "SOCMA and Anchin share a mission to bring world-class support uniquely tailored to enhance the operational excellence of specialty chemical companies," Holtzman said. "Our portfolio is positioned to assist middle-market chemical companies, and the benefits of SOCMA membership stayed on our radar through interactions with our clients who continued to tell us, 'You all should really belong.' We are extremely excited to be back."

Utilizing a former Pfizer campus, the New York Center for Innovation offers turnkey infrastructure with laboratory and industrial space necessary for toll and custom manufacturers.

POWER Engineers provides strategic engineering design and environmental consulting services with an understanding of the challenges facing the chemical manufacturing sector.

Rockwell Automation is a global company providing equipment and piloting services to improve manufacturing efficiency, sustainability and profitability through digital and innovative solutions.

"SOCMA is pleased to welcome these new members and provide an immediate avenue to showcase their expertise and expand their audience through online platforms and educational webinars like our Power Hour: Fall Webinar Series," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President and CEO.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org.

